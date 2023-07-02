PETERBOROUGH — It’s more than music to the people who attended KwackFest, it’s history. The 10-hour event on Saturday, named for Bob McQuillen, the "Kwack" himself, in celebration of his 100th birthday, saw more than 200 people shuffle in and out of the tent where stories were being told and his music played.
McQuillen, a longtime resident of Dublin and Peterborough, was a staple of contra dance music in the Monadnock Region. In addition to serving as a mentor to many musicians, he was also a ConVal High School shop teacher and weightlifting coach, according to a news release from the event organization.
A memorial event was held after he died in 2014, but Lisa Sieverts, a committee member of the Monadnock Folklore Society, said it was important for the organization to host a celebration to honor his 100th birthday.
“We know he wanted a 100th birthday party,” Sieverts said. “He talked about quite a bit and he imagined what that would be like, he thought he would be here."
Although he didn’t get the opportunity to be there, Sieverts said it was crucial to honor what an important part of the world he was.
“We really wanted to have this gathering to keep his memory alive,” Sieverts said.
McQuillen had a number of nicknames, Sieverts said. Kwack was one of them, which is where the name KwackFest originates.
He is remembered for being a contra dance piano player for 60 years, Sieverts said. Contra dance involves dancers standing in lines, opposite of their partners.
Not only does his history of music encapsulate a lifetime of music, but it also captures the first half of 20th century music history because of Johnny Trombly, a piano player who mentored him.
“This unbroken string from the 30s to now, the 2020s, it’s through Bob,” Sieverts said.
McQuillen was also considered to be a philosopher in the Monadnock Region, she added.
“Bob’s philosophy was that no matter what he was doing, it was the best thing that had ever happened,” Sieverts said.
Every cookie, cup of coffee, musical performance and dance were all the best he had ever had.
“And over time, that really becomes something that influences you and you realize that’s a choice you can make,” Sieverts said. “Bob had a lot of hard times in his life, and the fact that he evolved into that kind of an attitude had a big influence on all of us to just realize we had a choice in how we were going to live and respond to life.”
With a storytelling of Bob’s life, musical performances and a dance dedicated to him later in the evening, Sieverts estimated the event saw around 250 attendees.
The celebration had been in the works for two years, and Sieverts, 63, of Nelson, was a major player in pulling it all together, she said. She had known Bob since she was 10 years old and remembered him as a musician at dances in Fitzwilliam in 1970.
When she moved back to New Hampshire 20 years ago, she immediately became involved with the Monadnock Folklore Society and the Monday night dance that happens in Nelson. McQuillen showed up every Monday night to play piano for that dance, she said.
“I really valued the opportunity I had to get to know him in that way,” Sieverts said.
McQuillen wrote more than 1,500 tunes in his career and Laurie Indenbaum launched a project to get all of those songs played in public at some point during the year. She played fiddle during the event as part of a showcase called “Hidden Gems,” which was a collection of songs that were rarely played, but were very good in Indenbaum’s opinion, Sieverts said.
KwackFest was sponsored by the Monadnock Folklore Society and a portion of the needed funds were granted by the N.H. State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the Country Dance and Song Society, according to the news release.
An Indiegogo campaign also raised additional money for the event and to print McQuillen’s 16th and final tune book, “Bob’s Book of New Hampshire Tunes.” The book features songs he wrote for each town in the state.
Skip Gorman, 74, traveled two hours from his home in Grafton to meet up with his friends and honor McQuillen’s memory.
“He was very direct, never held back at all,” Gorman said about McQuillen. “He had a laugh that was just ridiculous and he would always try to accommodate people."
Gorman, who plays Celtic fiddle and Bluegrass mandolin, met McQuillen through mutual friends who had started a band in the late '70s.
“He was greatly appreciated by so many musicians … He was just a fund guy to be around, until he got serious, and then it he was still fun to be around, but you’d stand back and just watch,” Gorman said.
McQuillen would often write “tunes” or songs and dedicate them to people. For Gorman, he received his own dedication from him called “Skip’s Hornpipe.”
Jane Orzechowski, 66, of Newport, first met McQuillen when she was a teenager at the New England Folk Festival. McQuillen passed his music out, giving her a copy. After going back to her parents, she was made to return to the artist and thank him.
“And this is what he said back to me, ‘You’re sure as hell welcome,’ ” Orzechowski said. “Nobody had ever talked to me that way before, so I was flabbergasted, but he was very nice.”
Orzechowski went on to join a band with McQuillen in the late '80s called Old New England, which made four recordings, she said.
The two remained friends and McQuillen came to her house in Newport every Thursday up until he died. He would play music with the family after dinner, she said, and he taught all of her kids to play backup piano.
The event concluded with a dance, titled "Jamming Under the Tent." The dance was intended to bring in people who wanted to do more than just listen, by being able to participate physically with enjoying the tunes, according to Lisa Sieverts.
