U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster met with local leaders in the Monadnock Region on Tuesday to discuss projects that were recently awarded federal funding, as well as other challenges and opportunities in the area.
In March, Keene was awarded $394,800 for its Transportation Heritage Trail project, with plans to extend the Cheshire Rail Trail from Eastern Avenue to the Swanzey town line.
Through the same federal initiative, Peterborough was awarded $277,804 for plans to replace a defunct watermain to improve redundancy and water pressure in the town’s southern end.
These are two of 10 projects Kuster, D-N.H., recently secured federal Community Project Funding for in amounts ranging from $112,500 to $500,000.
In the Peterborough town offices, Kuster met with town officials to review plans for replacing the watermain, which was more than 50 years old and ran underground beneath the Contoocook River. That main broke and was deemed irreparable about a decade ago, according to Assistant Town Administrator Seth MacLean.
The project will build a new watermain along the underside of the bridge — which is currently under construction — that will carry routes 101 and 202 across the river. Keeping the insulated 12-inch main above ground will make it easier for the town to detect issues and make repairs, MacLean said.
If it weren’t for the federal allocation, the watermain project costs would have fallen to the town’s roughly 1,700 ratepayers, officials said.
This project is scheduled to be one of the last pieces of the ongoing bridge project, and work will tentatively begin in the spring of next year, MacLean said.
Fire Chief Ed Walker pointed out that water infrastructure isn’t just important for folks looking to do a load of laundry. These kinds of projects are a critical component of fire safety and ensuring the town has properly functioning hydrants and sprinklers. It’s especially important in a town like Peterborough, he said, which serves surrounding towns by hosting regional schools, a hospital, and big employers like N.H. Ball Bearings.
“For a little Southwestern New Hampshire town of 6,500, we have a lot of things that require this infrastructure to stay viable and stay working,” he said. “It’s sometimes a little incongruous what our needs are as a community in terms of level of service.”
Kuster said this is an important perspective.
“That’s where these federal dollars are really important,” Kuster said “... Given our reliance on the property tax, it’s the Peterborough property owners that are carrying the burden of that.”
That opened up discussions about what other projects in town could benefit from federal funding. Walker said that as the fire department hopes to replace its station — and voters will decide at town meeting next week whether to fund designs for a new building — it could benefit from identifying grants that could cover the costs of different building components, such as exhaust ventilation.
Housing was another topic of the afternoon. Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said that while there are plenty of jobs in the area, housing remains extremely difficult, and it’s often the reason people find themselves contacting the town’s welfare department.
Next, donning a pair of hiking boots, Kuster set out for the woods along Marlboro Street in Keene, where she gathered with city officials as well as representatives from Pathways for Keene.
City Engineer Don Lussier talked Kuster through the Transportation Heritage Trail project, which will include adding a layer of stone dust to a 4,700-foot stretch of trail between Eastern Avenue and Route 101. The layer of fine gravel will make the trail ADA compliant for wheelchairs, Lussier explained.
Future work on the project is safety-oriented. Once the area between Eastern Avenue and Route 101 is complete, the city hopes to add Robert J. Prowse Memorial Bridge — which it acquired last year — to span Route 101, so trail-users don’t have to navigate a dangerous situation while crossing the highway. Additionally, the project calls for adding railings to Stone Arch Bridge.
While those aspects of the project aren’t covered by this year’s congressional funding, Lussier said he’s looking forward to getting started on the first 4,700-foot phase of the work.
“What’s exciting to me is we’re building momentum for the overall project, which potentially makes those connections across the road,” he said.
The city hopes to begin construction next year, Lussier said, but in the meantime will be conducting environmental studies along this stretch of trail.
Not only are the trails an attractive recreational asset, but they also provide a means of alternative transportation — an important feature as Keene works toward its environmental goals, Lussier said.
Of the 10 community projects Kuster secured funding for, several focused on walking and biking infrastructure, she said. For the next round of federal Community Project Funding allocations, she will be able to submit requests for 15 projects, she said.
While New Hampshire hasn’t traditionally been known for having walkable towns, Kuster said she’s found that many people are now seeking places where they can live without necessarily needing a vehicle. But that takes some work, Lussier said.
“We’ve spent the last 50 years building infrastructure for cars,” he said. “... It’s going to take a while to fix that.”