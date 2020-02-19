PETERBOROUGH — Congresswoman Annie Kuster plans to hold a town hall-style event in Peterborough this evening.
The Hopkinton Democrat, who represents all of the Monadnock Region as part of New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, plans to talk about her work in Washington and listen to local residents’ concerns, her office announced Tuesday.
The event is slated to start at 5 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.) at the Peterborough Town Library at 2 Concord St.
Earlier, Kuster was scheduled to visit the Region 14 Applied Technology Center, which serves both the ConVal Regional and Jaffrey-Rindge school districts, as well as tour the MaxT Makerspace.