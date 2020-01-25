PETERBOROUGH — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., is scheduled to be in Peterborough this weekend to campaign for Pete Buttigieg.
Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., is a Democrat seeking his party's nomination for president. Kuster was named a national campaign co-chair for him last week.
The congresswoman is slated to open Buttigieg's Peterborough field office Sunday at 5:45 p.m., at 1 Jaffrey Road, Suite 2.
Earlier that day, Kuster is scheduled to campaign for Buttigieg in Nashua and Concord, according to his campaign. Kuster, of Hopkinton, represents all of the Monadnock Region as part of New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District.
Nan Whaley, the mayor of Dayton, Ohio; and Annise Parker, the former mayor of Houston, Texas, are also slated to campaign for Buttigieg in New Hampshire this weekend.