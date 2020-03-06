U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., is backing Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, the former vice president’s campaign announced Thursday.
“Joe Biden is the uniter who can bring our country together and put an end to the divisiveness and hate being spread by President Trump and his Administration,” Kuster said in a news release, while touting Biden’s “proven track record” when it comes to getting results for American families.
“He authored the Violence Against Women Act,” Kuster continued, “has worked tirelessly to protect our climate, and commands respect on the international stage — but most importantly, I know that Joe will bring dignity, honor, courage, and respect back to the White House.”
Hailing from Hopkinton, Kuster represents all of the Monadnock Region as part of New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.
She previously endorsed Pete Buttigieg for the Democratic presidential nomination and was named a national campaign co-chair for him before he dropped out of the race last Sunday.
— Sentinel Staff