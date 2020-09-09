Congresswoman Annie Kuster handily defeated a long-shot primary challenger from Keene on Tuesday as she seeks a fifth term.
Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, advanced to the general election with about 93 percent of the vote as of early Wednesday morning. Her opponent, Joseph Mirzoeff of Keene, received 7 percent, according to an Associated Press tally of the 86 percent of precincts that had reported by then.
Kuster has represented New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of the Monadnock Region, since 2013.
In the Nov. 3 general election, Kuster will face Steve Negron of Nashua, who won Tuesday’s GOP primary.
Andrew Olding of Nashua has also filed a declaration of intent to run as a third-party candidate.