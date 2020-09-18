The Human Rights Campaign PAC has endorsed U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., in her bid for re-election, the Kuster campaign announced Thursday.
The Human Rights Campaign fights for equal rights for people within the LGBTQ community, according to the organization’s website.
“Across the country, Donald Trump and his allies have put LGBTQ rights under threat,” Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said in a prepared statement. “Working alongside Congresswoman Kuster and the pro-equality House majority, we made history and passed the Equality Act for the first time.”
The Equality Act, which Kuster cosponsored, would extend anti-discrimination protections to gender identity and sexual orientation.
“This November, we must reelect our allies, like Congresswoman Kuster, to ensure we maintain a pro-equality majority in the U.S. House and establish one in the U.S. Senate,” David said. “Together, united like never before, we can create a better, more equal future for our community.”
Kuster, who lives in Hopkinton when she’s not in Washington, is running for a fifth two-year term representing New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the entire Monadnock Region. She’s being challenged in the Nov. 3 general election by Steven Negron, a Nashua Republican, and Andrew Olding, a Libertarian from Nashua who has qualified to run as a third-party candidate.