U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., plans to visit Keene Saturday to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the Buttigieg campaign announced in a news release.
The congresswoman is scheduled to kick off a campaign canvass at 12:45 p.m. at the Buttigieg field office at 39 Central Square, Suite 304. She’ll be joined by Patrick Murphy, the under secretary of the Army under then-President Barack Obama; and Maura Sullivan, a “Pete for America” New Hampshire co-chair who formerly held posts in the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Kuster, who represents all of the Monadnock Region as part of New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, endorsed Buttigieg and was named a national campaign co-chair earlier this month.
The Keene event is part of a “Turn the Page” tour that the Buttigieg campaign is launching Friday featuring surrogates from across New Hampshire, according to the release.