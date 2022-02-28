A local nurse is set to virtually attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address on Tuesday, thanks to an invite from U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster.
Kuster, D-N.H., asked Noah Clay — who works at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene — to be her guest to "highlight the unwavering work of Granite State health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," a news release from her office says.
Due to COVID-related safety restrictions, in-person guests are not allowed at Tuesday's address, according to Kuster's office. But as the congresswoman's virtual guest, Clay will be able to speak one-on-one with her before the speech about what he's experienced as an ICU nurse.
Clay has been caring for patients in the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate's ICU throughout the pandemic, the release says.
"Noah and his fellow health care workers are the true heroes behind America’s progress, and I’m proud to uplift their stories," Kuster said in the release.
Clay spoke to The Sentinel earlier this year about his work amid the latest surge of the viral disease. The 24-year-old said he didn't anticipate starting his career during a pandemic, and that what he has seen has taken a mental toll.
In the release, he echoed this.
"The acuity of care, experiences I gained, and the death that I witnessed were things I expected to see over a long career in nursing, not within two years ...," he said. "I would not be the nurse I am today without the amazing support and guidance of our ICU staff."
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
