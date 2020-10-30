N.H. Sens. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, and Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat whose district includes Rindge, are among those endorsing Congresswoman Annie Kuster for re-election.
The endorsements were part of a slate of New Hampshire senators and senate candidates supporting the Hopkinton Democrat. Kuster’s endorsement by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, was previously reported.
Kuster is being challenged for New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District seat by Steven Negron, a Nashua Republican, and Andrew Olding, a Nashua Libertarian.
—Sentinel staff