U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., recently endorsed several female candidates for state-level office within her Congressional district.
Kuster, a four-term U.S. House member from Hopkinton who is seeking re-election, represents New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional district, which encompasses the northern, western and most of the southern parts of the state. That includes the entire Monadnock Region.
Kuster announced these endorsements as part of her “A Seat at the Table” initiative to shine a light on candidates supporting reproductive rights and women’s independence, according to a news release from her campaign.
“... These candidates will take ‘a seat at the table’ to fight for the rights of women, girls, and families in our state,” Kuster said in the release. “They will give voice to women across New Hampshire, and the men who love them, fighting to protect and preserve our reproductive rights, our livelihoods, our families, our health, wellbeing and safety, and our environment.”
Among the nine candidates she endorsed are four vying to represent area communities. They are:
Incumbent Executive Councilor Debora B. Pignatelli, District 5. The sole candidate on the Democratic primary ballot for this seat, Pignatelli, D-Nashua, is running for re-election in a district that includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy. Running against her are Republicans Bob Clegg of Hudson and Dave Wheeler of Milford.
Jenn Alford-Teaster, N.H. Senate District 8. Alford-Teaster, a Bradford Democrat, is challenging incumbent N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, in a district that includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
Incumbent N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, District 9. Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is running for re-election in a district that includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy. Also in the running is Denise Ricciardi, a Republican from Bedford.
Incumbent N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, District 12. Levesque, D-Brookline, is running for re-election in a district that includes the local community of Rindge. Running on the Republican side is Kevin Avard of Nashua.
The state primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.