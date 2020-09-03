U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-Hopkinton, has endorsed N.H. Sen. Dan Feltes for governor, the Feltes campaign announced Wednesday.
“As an adoption attorney for 25 years before I was even elected to Congress, I feel very strongly about our strong pro-choice record for reproductive rights right here in New Hampshire,” Kuster said in a video posted by Feltes. “We believe in the long-standing tradition of privacy and less government interference in people’s personal lives, including when and whether to bear a child. So that’s why I’m endorsing Dan Feltes for Governor.”
Kuster is running for her fifth term representing New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Monadnock Region. In endorsing Feltes, a Concord Democrat, she also touted his work on prescription drug prices, clean energy, education funding, paid family leave and the minimum wage.
“Dan has looked out for working people and working families his entire life, from his time as a legal aid attorney to serving in our state Senate,” Kuster said.
Feltes and N.H. Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, also D-Concord, are vying for their party’s gubernatorial nomination during the Sept. 8 state primary.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, is running for his third two-year term against challenges within his party from Nobody, a Keene resident known as Rich Paul before legally changing his name, and Karen Testerman of Franklin.
Bill Fortune of Lee and Darryl W. Perry of Manchester have filed declarations of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as third-party candidates.