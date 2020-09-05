U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster’s re-election campaign has announced endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association.
Kuster, of Hopkinton, is running for her fifth term in Congress, against a Democratic primary challenge by Keene resident Joseph Mirzoeff. She represents New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes all of the Monadnock Region.
“Congresswoman Kuster has been a strong advocate for our public schools, our teachers, and our students throughout her time in Congress” Megan Tuttle, NEA-New Hampshire president, said in a news release from the campaign. “She has worked to ensure funding for early childhood education programs and to expand access to digital technology in the classroom. Now, more than ever, we need strong representatives like Congresswoman Kuster to fight for our schools and prioritize the safety of students, teachers, and staff.”
Doug Ley, president of AFT-NH, likewise touted Kuster’s leadership.
“Congresswoman Kuster is an advocate for teachers and is always working to ensure they have the resources they need to provide every student with a quality education,” Ley, of Jaffrey, said in the release.
The state primary is Tuesday.