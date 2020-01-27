PETERBOROUGH — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., visited the Monadnock Region Sunday to campaign for Pete Buttigieg for president.
Kuster — who recently endorsed the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., in his bid for the Democratic nomination and was named a national campaign co-chair — attended the opening of Buttigieg’s Peterborough field office Sunday evening.
Also in attendance were Gary Hirshberg — a co-founder of Stonyfield and the yogurt company’s former CEO and president — and Luke Bronin, mayor of Hartford, Conn., according to the Buttigieg campaign.
Buttigieg’s Peterborough office is at 1 Jaffrey Road, Suite 2.
Kuster represents all of the Monadnock Region through New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District.