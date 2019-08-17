U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster has re-introduced a bill that would allow people to stay on Medicaid during incarceration, a proposal she says would improve treatment and lower costs to states and counties.
The jail and prison population has “significant” health needs, including chronic physical illnesses, mental health issues and substance use disorders, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. But federal law bars Medicaid from paying most health care costs for incarcerated people.
Kuster says that puts the burden of paying for care on local and state governments, while interfering with the mental health care or substance use treatment that many incarcerated people need.
Her bill — the Humane Correctional Health Care Act — would repeal that “inmate exclusion.” The change could fund drug treatment, mental health care and other health care for a large portion of the incarcerated population, according to a similar bill she introduced last year. The text of this year’s bill was not online as of Friday.
Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat who represents the Monadnock Region, co-chairs the Bipartisan Heroin and Opioid Task Force in Congress. In an interview last week in Keene, she pointed to addiction as a cause of crime. Better access to treatment during incarceration and after release would reduce recidivism, she said.
“What I’m saying is, let’s break that cycle, that vicious cycle. Give people the treatment that they need,” she said. “And it’s both mental health and substance use. So that when they come out, they have the capacity to go get a job, to become employed, to take care of their family, to cooperate in the community without breaking the law.”
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat running for his party’s presidential nomination, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.
The bill has the support of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, which represents professionals in the field.
Medicaid, a joint federal-state program, provides health insurance for pregnant women, low-income families and people with disabilities, among other groups. In states like New Hampshire that expanded Medicaid under the 2010 Affordable Care Act, the program also covers low-income adults.
Nearly all Cheshire County inmates are Medicaid-eligible, according to Doug Iosue, the jail’s case manager.
Ross Cunningham, the superintendent of the Merrimack County Department of Corrections, said the bill could help offset some costs to local jails. For instance, when an inmate has to go to the emergency room under the current system, the cost is “absorbed within the county’s budget.” (Medicaid does pay for eligible inmates who are hospitalized more than a day.)
Kuster argued that absorbing some of the financial burden would allow local and state correctional facilities to increase access to treatment.
“Our bill will eliminate this exclusion and will have coverage for the person during incarceration, so that the facilities will finally have the resources to provide mental health and substance use treatment,” she said in a meeting with health care professionals in Keene last week.
In some cases, Medicaid could help maintain contact with an outside mental health provider, Iosue said. Occasionally, a provider “will continue to send in their case manager or community-based clinician to keep seeing [an inmate] in jail, provide at least some modified form of counseling and treatment,” he said. “They can’t bill for that.”
Staying on Medicaid could also make it easier for people re-entering society, by eliminating a barrier to quickly getting needed treatment in the community, jail officials said.
Already, various states have made efforts to streamline that transition.
Most states allow eligible inmates to stay enrolled in Medicaid for at least some of their time behind bars, with their coverage suspended, rather than terminated. That makes it easier to re-establish coverage, because people released from prison don’t have to re-apply for benefits, according to a 2019 policy brief from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
New Hampshire’s policy since 2016 has been to suspend, rather than terminate, coverage. Iosue said he has worked with the local Medicaid office to quickly re-establish coverage for people leaving the Cheshire County jail.
“The day they leave, literally, I send an email and I say, ‘I’m verifying that Mr. Smith is not in jail,’ ” Iosue said. “And that Medicaid goes from suspension to open overnight.”
Separately, Kuster has introduced a bill that would establish federal grants to help state and local governments treat opioid addiction with medication.
Medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, refers to the use of prescription drugs to treat opioid addiction, in combination with other therapies. Medications like methadone and Suboxone can help a person recover by blocking cravings and easing the physical effects of withdrawal.
Addiction-treatment professionals say MAT is a key component of treating an opioid-use disorder. Research has shown that MAT reduces death rates, decreases illicit drug use and keeps people in treatment for longer, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration.
Cheshire County allows inmates who were using Suboxone or methadone before entering jail to continue on that medication. The jail also starts some inmates on Suboxone in the weeks before their release, provided they meet certain criteria.