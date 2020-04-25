The president of Keene State College says that the more than 90 adjunct staff members who were thought to be furloughed this past week actually had their contracts terminated.
In an email to The Sentinel late Friday night, college President Melinda Treadwell said the “contract closures” affected contract employees working without benefits.
“This first step was to close open adjunct, hourly, and contracted employees contract commitments as individuals are not able to engage in their contracted work given the COVID-19 disruption of our normal operations,” Treadwell said in the email.
Because of the college's switch to remote education, she said, many of these employees have not been able to work during the past five weeks.
With a total workforce of about 700, Keene State is one of the largest employers in the city. The college employs approximately 500 full time with benefits, and Treadwell hinted at the possibility of more pain to come as the college faces an $8.7 million budget deficit, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Up until this point,” Treadwell said, “we have been continuing to provide full salary and benefits for all employees. Given the likely extension of this working environment (until our fall return) we are attempting to recover salary expenses and continue to provide benefits as we work to recall as soon as possible.”
An emergency furlough policy, approved April 9 by the University System chancellor and presidents of its member colleges in response to the pandemic, allows schools, including Keene State, to furlough employees for up to 120 days, anticipating they'll be called back to work. During their time without work and pay, employees can apply for unemployment, and the University System will continue to cover its share of their benefits, including medical and dental insurance. Employees will still be responsible for paying their share of the premiums, according to the policy.