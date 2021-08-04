A Keene State College security officer put his knee on a handcuffed man’s neck while responding to a 2017 assault on campus, The Sentinel learned through a public-records request.
After the world saw a Minneapolis police officer hold his knee on George Floyd’s neck in May 2020, many New Hampshire police chiefs said applying pressure to the neck should be used only as a last resort in life-or-death situations. The head of the state's law-enforcement training body said police recruits are instructed not to kneel on someone's head or neck.
But Keene State's campus safety officers are not sworn police and don’t get the same training as certified law enforcement officers. Kelly Ricaurte, a college spokeswoman, said that while some campus safety personnel have had training on use of force, others have not.
That is changing this year, as the Campus Safety Department is requiring all officers to attend use-of-force training in the fall, she said, adding that the training will continue every year.
In response to The Sentinel's inquiries, Keene State plans to launch an investigation of the 2017 incident under Director of Campus Safety and Compliance Christopher Buckley, who assumed that role a year ago, Ricaurte said.
The incident occurred in the early-morning hours of Nov. 19, 2017, at Keene State's Bushnell apartment complex.
The campus safety officer, Timothy Kolasienski, had been the first to respond to a 911 call there. According to his written account from an incident report, he intervened as two men, Hussein Hussein and Adan Osman, were beating up a male student in his apartment.
Exactly what led up to the assault is murky, as accounts differ. Hussein and Osman, Vermont residents in their early 20s who were staying with a Keene State student they knew in the same apartment complex, had apparently been drinking and ended up, unwanted, in the victim's apartment, the police reports indicate. There was a confrontation, and they started assaulting him, according to the reports' summaries of what the three people involved told police.
When Kolasienski arrived, he wrote, he ordered them out of the apartment. Hussein briefly fled up some stairs before Keene police Officer Kevin Baca brought him to the ground and, with another officer, put him in handcuffs, Baca wrote in a report. Baca told Kolasienski to keep Hussein from getting up while Baca helped arrest Osman who, according to the reports, was resisting arrest.
Hussein, who like Osman is Black, “was handcuffed laying down on the stairs,” Kolasienski wrote in his incident report. “I ran up the stairs and placed my knee onto the back of his neck to keep him down having already fallen back on military police training at this point.”
The victim's face was swollen and red after the assault in the apartment, police observed. Hussein and Osman, who according to Baca told police the next day they "felt terrible for what had happened," later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and simple assault and were sentenced to jail time.
Kolasienski, who joined the Campus Safety Department about six months prior to the November 2017 incident, had not had use-of-force training at the time, according to Ricaurte. He is among the officers receiving that training for the first time this fall, she said.
Earlier this year, the college grappled with a separate use-of-force incident, after a Black couple alleged Keene police had used excessive force in arresting them in March 2020, when they were students there, after one of them refused to leave a dorm. They also took issue with how college staff, including a different campus safety officer, handled the situation. Keene Police Chief Steven Russo said the officers used reasonable force in response to the students resisting arrest. The college recently reached a settlement with the couple worth about $42,000 in services, forgiven debt and direct payments.
After initially answering a reporter who contacted him via Facebook, Hussein did not respond to follow-up messages. Osman did not respond to a request for comment over Facebook. Kolasienski did not respond to a request for comment sent to his work email.
Seth Stoughton, a law professor at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and a former police officer who co-authored a book on police use of force, said officers should bring handcuffed individuals out of the prone position as soon as possible because it can make breathing difficult.
If someone is struggling, an officer may need to hold them prone to handcuff them, he said. “When that’s the case, though, officers should be putting weight on the shoulders and upper back, not on the neck,” Stoughton said in an email. “Putting weight on the back of someone’s neck while they’re lying prone can cause serious injury, including to the cervical spine.”
There’s no indication in Kolasienski’s report that Hussein was struggling once in handcuffs, and the report does not say how long his knee was on Hussein's neck. According to a police report, Hussein told officers after the arrest that he did not need medical attention.
Stuart Mitchell, then the head of the Campus Safety Department, reviewed and approved Kolasienski's report at the time.
In response to questions from The Sentinel, Ricaurte did not comment directly on whether the college thought the use of force in the 2017 incident was appropriate.
“More than 300 hours of training were completed since August 2020 for all Campus Safety officers,” she said in an email. “… Trainings include de-escalating situations; supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout their work; implicit bias training (completed along with Keene Police Department); and effective communication and response skills.”
Ricaurte added that in March, the Campus Safety Department hired an assistant director, Jessica Trombley, "with new supervisory and oversight responsibility.”
Keene State planned to require use-of-force training for campus safety personnel last year, but that training was postponed to this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The college had provided use-of-force training previously, according to Ricaurte. The decision to require it this year, she said, was not prompted by any specific incident.
Though campus safety officers aren’t trained in arrest techniques because they are not part of a sworn police force, she said, “Keene State’s current Campus Safety Director and Keene Police Chief are in contact frequently to hold the departments to the highest standards.”
Sentinel staff writer Caleb Symons contributed reporting.