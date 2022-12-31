Keene State College is benefitting from a statewide COVID-19 wastewater testing program following the discontinuation of the school’s own program at the start of 2022.
The college previously provided funding for samples collected from two access points in the city’s sewer system to be tested at a private lab, and interpreted the resulting data, according to Keene’s Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist. The college would use this data to help determine potential actions in response to COVID, he said. This partnership continued until this past January.
The college resumed monitoring wastewater data once the state picked up testing in June, according to Jeanelle Boyer, a Keene State associate professor of public health who helped oversee the college’s wastewater testing program. Keene city employees are now collecting samples and sending them to be tested at the University of New Hampshire. That data is being communicated to the state and the college, according to Blomquist.
The state announced its wastewater testing program for COVID-19 in a news release earlier this month, with the Keene wastewater treatment plant listed as one of several facilities from which it’s pulling data.
Samples are also being collected from facilities in Berlin, Dover, Durham, Hampton, Hanover, Manchester, Merrimack, Newmarket, Newport, Portsmouth, Plymouth and Sunapee, according to the release.
“While Keene State isn’t leading the initiative or involved in that way, we’ve definitely stayed involved to some degree,” Boyer said this week.
She added that Keene State uses the data from this program as part of its COVID-19 risk-mitigation efforts.
According to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, people infected with the COVID-19 virus can shed it in waste. Blomquist said this is detected through broken-down fecal material.
“Ever since they’ve been sampling at the wastewater treatment plant, taking in the whole city, the numbers have been really great and made a lot of sense,” Boyer said.
She said wastewater researchers with the college feel confident in the new data and don’t feel a need to do sampling on top of what the city is already doing. And she noted that the sampling and testing by the city and state have provided more information at a time when COVID-19 testing and reporting is lower.
“The wastewater [testing] has been so interesting, I’m glad the state took it up. I think it’s such a cool surveillance strategy,” Boyer said. “Right now, it’s been hard with the lack of [COVID] testing for the region.”
Keene State continues to track COVID-19 cases at the college. Although the school has discontinued mandatory testing, it has made antigen tests readily available to the KSC community, according to Boyer, who said this testing system has been working well for the campus.
“Basically, anyone can pick up a free antigen test at any time. We have a system that if a person tests positive, they’ll submit their results so that we can track cases and also help people, especially those living on campus by isolating.”
She said it’s been helpful to have a sense of how many cases there are on campus, but the college struggled to understand what’s going on regionally because there’s less mandatory reporting and testing. Thanks to the city- and state-supplied wastewater information, the college has a better sense of the Keene region as a whole, she said.
Wastewater data will soon be published on the N.H. COVID-19 website, according to the state health department.
