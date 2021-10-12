Kris Roberts has opted to run in Keene's Ward 1 councilor race after winning enough write-in votes during last week's municipal primary election to run for two different council seats, according to the city clerk's office.
Roberts, a member of the Keene Board of Education, received 12 write-in votes in the Ward 1 primary — two more than the 10 required by city charter — allowing him to advance to next month's general election. He'll face off against Robert Crowell, who was running unopposed in the primary, where he received 64 votes.
Incumbent Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring confirmed in August that she is not planning to seek re-election. Ward councilor positions carry a four-year term.
Roberts, a former state legislator and former city councilor, also won 16 write-in votes in the councilor-at-large race but declined to be included on the ballot in that contest, the clerk's office said. Roberts was not immediately reachable for comment Tuesday.
There are five council seats available in the at-large race, with eight candidates vying for them. They include incumbents Kate Bosley, Bettina Chadbourne, Randy Filiault and Michael Remy, as well as former Councilor Michael Giacomo, who resigned over the summer after moving out of his ward, Jodi Newell, Boston Parisi and Ian Freeman.
Other contested races on the ballot for the Nov. 2 general election include the mayoral race between incumbent George Hansel and Mark Zuchowski, as well as the Ward 2 councilor contest between long-time councilor Mitch Greenwald and challenger Ryan Clancy.
For more information about the election and where to vote, visit keenenh.gov/city-clerk/municipal-elections-information.