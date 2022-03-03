Name: KRIS E ROBERTS
Age: 67
How long have you lived in Keene: 23 Years
Family: Wife Lucy, 3 Daughters: Janell, Sabryna, Erin and 9 grandchildren
Education: BA LIBERAL ART 1977 KSC, BA SOCIAL SCIENCE 2003, KSC, Logistics Certification California State University Long Beach 1994
Occupation: VETERAN SERVICE OFFICER, NH DIVISION OF VETERAN SERVICES, Ltcol USMC Retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Keene Rotary, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled Veteran of America, Board of Directors Keene Senior Center and Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
I am running for reelection because I believe I have the experience, knowledge and understanding of the roles and responsibilities of the school board. While it is important that every member bring their researched independent perspectives, the final decision is made by the full board. Failure to accept the board’s decision, (which can be and has changed with new information) can create a hostile relationship between the board and staff, board and administration, or between, board, staff and administration. Any of these situations will create an environment that will have a negative impact on educational delivery. Sustainable financial future, improving vocational training, improve on the working relationship between, Keene School District, KSC, River Valley, and VLACS to expand the number of subjects students can access and to increase access to college level credits prior to high school graduation.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
I have been through 18 budget cycles, three as chairman of the Finance Committee. My goal has always to ensure the “Best Education that the Keene Taxpayers can Afford” We have used federal and state grant monies to achieve that. For example, last year we reduced the Wheelock School project budget by $600,000 for air flow improvement and life safety upgrades in order to have COVID-19 money to pay for the upgrades, saving the taxpayers money. Every month the finance committee works with the CFO to see where money can be saved. When we save money, we see if there is a needed project (s) those savings can be used to reduced future costs. Sometimes, it can be used to hire needed specialists for our students, or train staff. If we can’t improve workspace, educational delivery, or staff we return the money to reduce taxes. We don’t spend just to keep increasing the budget. We have saved and will continue to look for ways to reduce utilities costs by either or both reducing energy use or replacing source of energy. We are at a point with budgeting that if someone wants to reduce the budget they will need to come up with list of programs and services to cut.
Lack of staffing has been a big problem for school districts. As a member of the Keene Board of Education, what would you recommend the board do to recruit and retain staff in the Keene district?
Most people become teachers to make a difference in their students’ lives. There are several reasons while teachers quit, the more common reason is the high levels of stress and just being burnt out. This results in bad mental days. Teachers are often subjected to unrealistic expectations. It seems every year politicians want more control of the classroom but never accepting their responsibility for the outcomes. While teachers get paid for 189 days, they don’t get paid for all the before and after school hours they work. They can’t attend common life events such as wedding, trips, etc. unless it is a school vacation. Teachers can work 30 years and never get a promotion. The state’s average minimum/starting salary is $40,333, Keene is ranked 69th at $40,000. Keene has limited housing and that can easily cost $1,400 for single bedroom. Tutors can work at Starbucks for $15 per house and get free college education. HR has been actively trying to recruit not just qualified white teachers but qualified BIPOC teachers. Google Keene, Areavibes gives Keene an F in housing and a D- for cost of living. Teachers want to teach their content area, but are expected to make-up for all society’s failures, which reduces teaching time. Plus, we should accept the fact people changes job far more often for life fulfillment and teachers are no different.
What recommendations would you make as a school board member to address the behavior concerns — from fights to vandalism — at Keene High School?
The Keene School Board has addressed in school vandalism, fighting, bullying, and other serious problems that affect the students and staff’s well-being and safety. The School Board has given the superintendent the authority to start expulsion processing for those students that fall into above listed area. For some students a five- or ten-days suspension is not a good deterrent. Based on the superintendent’s recommendations the Keene Board of Education has held expulsion hearings. The Board doesn’t have to accept the superintendent’s recommendations. Often a student, parents and superintendent agree to an outcome where the student understand the gravity of his/her actions while ensuring the student is still receiving an education. Student’s privacy laws prohibit the Board or superintendent from providing public information. We don’t want to destroy a student’s life; we want it to be a corrective learning lesson.