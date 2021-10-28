Name: Kris Roberts
Age: 67
How long have you lived in Keene? 27
Family: Lucy (Pichette) Roberts 44 yrs., 3 daughters, Janell, Sabynra, and Erin. 9 grandchildren, Kristain, Cole, Xavier, Rezin, Zoe Jane, Taylor, Moses, Jackson, & Arrow
Education: Keene state college: BA History 77. BA Social Science 03
Occupation: LtCol USMC Ret, New Hampshire Veteran Service Officer
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Kentucky Colonels, Rotary (Paul Harris Award), President Keene Senior Center, Treasurer MCVP, Commander DAV, VFW, AMERICAN LEGION
Public/government service: Keene School Board 18 yrs., Keene City Council 8 yrs., State Representative 12 yrs...
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
While Keene prides itself on land preservation there has to be a balance. Putting land into conservation under the guise of protection in order to prevent thoughtful growth can often destroy what you want to protect. Going back to 1980’s the City Council and committees have prevent both business growth, working and middle-class single homes building and affordable workforce housing developments. We have thousands of cars driving into Keene daily, polluting our air, dumping high level of CO2. The water shed with oil drippings, heavy metals, and tire breakdown. Increasing infrastructure wear and tear increasing local property. Just look at city’s CIP and long-term bonding. The City Council, Mayor, and Community leaders have to develop a well thought-out actionable masterplan that keeps green spaces, ensure the climate is greener, and that people who work in Keene can live in Keene without being force to spend so much green on day-to-day housing and utilities costs. If you look back over the past 50 years, many of the people who have been elected, appointed, or hired to solve the problem have made off very well while our community as a whole has suffered. I don’t want Keene to become the next Berlin.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state and what would you do to combat this?
Attitude and housing business model. The “NOT IN MY BACK YARD” mentality has made it impossible to build another Court Street Condos. Zoning laws that kept businesses out have cost the city an increased tax base. Without an increasing homeowners and businesses base the tax burden has increased. When the college expanded in the early 2000’s hundreds of families were priced out of their apartments and homes. Some landlords allowed their property to deteriorate reducing their value increasing tax burden on other homeowners. One of the biggest battles when I was on the city council was funding for an additional code enforcer. The fire department stated repeatedly that many of these houses were deathtraps. Tens of millions of dollars left Keene through “rent increase evictions” and out-of-state absentee landlords. Some homeowner brought a home, rented out at $600 a room to pay their taxes. A small group of elected officials, community leaders and college employees made out very well. Keene has to become more homeowner friendly, not high rent 625 sqft, single bedrooms where the renters hop on I-91 and head North or South to better paying jobs. Compared where they work $1,400 plus is pretty cheap. The WILL.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
I was in the 2005 Flood. A major reason was lack of storm drains cleaning. The city can’t do it alone. Part of the reason we are in this situation was inconsistent building permitting and the failure to do required capital improvements. Done in order to make the city budget appear smaller. We are playing catch-up. The city must work with county, state and federal agencies to get as much funding as possible, as quickly as possible. Cheshire and Sullivan countries’ state representatives must stop voting the party line and join together to ensure that every infrastructure bill coming out of Concord gives this part of the state adequate funding. It is not just Keene. We must demand assistance from the federal government. If we can get millions for the airport, we should get much more for our cities and towns. It is a quality-of-life issues. Keene doesn’t have the time or resources to mitigate extreme weather events on its own. After the 2005 flood I made changes at my own expense inside and outside my home. I flooded again in 2021. I had mitigated the damage. Mitigate means to lessen not eliminate. Requires a multifaceted approach.