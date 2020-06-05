A retired pediatric dentist from Keene is running for U.S. Senate, Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli has accepted Dave Wheeler’s challenge for her seat, and a Swanzey Republican is making a repeat bid for N.H. Senate District 10. These are among the takeaways from the second day of filing for September’s state primary.
Democrat Paul Krautmann of Keene has filed papers for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by fellow Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.
Here’s a list of people who have filed so far to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period runs through June 12. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.
U.S. Senate
Paul J. Krautmann (D) of Keene
Already filed: Tom Alciere (D) of Hudson
Seat is currently held by U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from Madbury.
U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District
Already filed: Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton. District includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Governor
Already filed: Nobody (R) of Keene
Seat is currently held by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.
N.H. Executive Council, District 2
Craig Thompson (D) of Harrisville
Already filed: Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton
Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Executive Council, District 5
Debora B. Pignatelli (D) of Nashua (incumbent)
Already filed: Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford
District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
N.H. Senate, District 10
Daniel LeClair (R) of Swanzey
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene. District covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. House, Cheshire 5
Although not yet reflected in the Secretary of State’s online list of candidates, Marilyn Huston, a Keene Republican, said in a news release Thursday that she’d filed for this district, which covers Keene’s Ward 2. The seat is currently held by John Bordenet, a Democrat.
N.H. House, Cheshire 9
Rita Mattson (R) of Dublin
The two seats in this district are currently held by N.H. Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey, and House Majority Leader Douglas Ley, D-Jaffrey. District covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury.
N.H. House, Cheshire 12
Barry Faulkner (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)
Jennie Gomarlo (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)
District covers Richmond and Swanzey and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
Cheshire County Sheriff
Already filed: Eli Rivera (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1
Already filed: Chester Lapointe II (R) of Winchester
Seat is currently held by John G. “Jack” Wozmak, D-Walpole. District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2
Already filed: Terry M. Clark (D) Keene
Seat is currently held by Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Hillsborough County Sheriff
Bill Barry (D) of Manchester
Already filed: Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon
Sullivan County Sheriff
Already filed: John P. Simonds (R) of Claremont (incumbent)
The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.
Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.
According to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.
Full instructions for filing can be found at the Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.nh.gov/2020ElecInfo.aspx.