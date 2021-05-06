Keene police are teaming up with Keene State College to implement an ethics and bias training program that will aim to help officers make fair, impartial decisions.
The city's police department will participate in this training in response to recommendations by a state commission that was tasked with studying police accountability in New Hampshire in the wake of George Floyd's murder by a police officer last year in Minneapolis.
Addressing the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee in April, Keene Police Chief Steven Russo said the training would take place this month and meet the standards that the N.H. Senate adopted based on the commission's recommendations.
Bias training is designed to help police officers recognize implicit bias — or unconscious bias that can exist in contrast to a person's conscious beliefs — and stop it from influencing their decision-making. It's been a frequent recommendation by law-enforcement reform advocates.
Keene police are working with Keene State's Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and the Holocaust and Genocide Studies Department to launch their training program.
During the FOP committee meeting, Russo called the program "very unique." He was unreachable Wednesday to provide additional information.
The course will be partly instructed by Keene State professor Jim Waller, who has developed a similar program with the Auschwitz Institute for the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities in New York City, according to a post on the college's website. The course is also being used by the Atlanta Police Department.
Waller was not available this week to comment on the program.
But according to a summary of the program he provided to The Sentinel, the Keene police's training will be divided into two 90-minute sessions, "Policing and Implicit Bias" and "Trauma Informed Policing." The full training will take four hours to complete.
"This training curriculum is grounded in the belief that ethical behavior is built on self-awareness," the summary says. "Understanding one’s strengths, limitations, emotions, and biases is essential to the ethical decision-making that lies at the heart of fair and impartial policing."
The course will open with a half-hour introduction in which participants will be asked to consider what ethics means to them as it relates to law enforcement. At the end of the program, participants will be evaluated and issued a certificate of completion.
During the implicit bias portion of the training, which Waller will teach, officers will be asked to consider how people on the front lines of mass atrocities end up in those positions. The summary notes that those people have included both civilians and members of law enforcement.
"How do those who are expected to protect and serve become, instead, those who persecute and kill?" the summary says, adding that this can be crucial to understanding policing issues related to civil and human rights. "Being self-aware of these processes, especially our predisposition toward implicit bias, gives us the confidence to be aware of their impact on our behavior as well as the behavior of those colleagues around us, irrespective of their rank, role or position."
The Trauma Informed Policing section of the program will shift focus toward the traumatic experiences that affect not only individuals and communities, but often police officers themselves.
"In a context of ongoing civil unrest or when there has been a history of violence or trauma," the summary states, "community reactions to police involvement can be extreme and apparently irrational. This situation can be further exacerbated by the possibility that police officers themselves have been traumatized by exposure to dangerous or distressing situations in the course of their work, and that this may compromise their ability to accurately assess risk and make sound ethical judgements."
This course will be taught by Peter McBride, director of the Cohen Center.
The training will be funded by a $5,000 grant from the Panjandrum Foundation, a Keene-based organization that supports initiatives related to protecting the environment, supporting women's rights and fighting human rights abuses. The program will be hosted twice, according to the summary, and will then be assessed to determine if any tweaks are required.
During last month's FOP committee meeting, Russo said he'd like the department to continue collaborating with Keene State and the Cohen Center on these issues moving forward.