Ryan Kohler, who plays out of Hooper Golf Course in Walpole, is on to the final eight at the 117th N.H. Amateur golf championship at Nashua Country Club. The veteran player, 36, won a pair of tough matches Thursday — against Jack Pepin 4-and-3, and Josh Farmer 3-and-2 — to advance.
Kohler has never advanced beyond the semifinals. In 2011, when the State-Am was last played at Nashua, he fell to eventual champion Jim Cilley on the final hole in one of the two semifinal matches.
To reach his first final, he will need two more wins Friday. His morning match will be against top seed James Pleat of the host course. Pleat was medalist at 13-under par for two rounds.
Another area player, Cam Salo, 28, of New Ipswich, who plays out of The Shattuck in Jaffrey, also advanced, winning going away in his morning match, then pulling out a final-hole win in the afternoon against Mark Stevens, 1-up.
His next test, Friday morning, comes against Ryan Brown of Manchester.