BRATTLEBORO — Former employees of Koffee Kup Bakery still have not received more than $800,000 in unused paid time off that a Vermont judge said last month they’re owed.
Chittenden County Superior Court Judge Samuel Hoar ruled on July 14 that the workers — about 500 people, including 91 who were at Vermont Bread Co. in Brattleboro — must receive that compensation, which was cut from their final paychecks after the Vermont-based bakery folded earlier this year.
But a court-appointed receiver managing Koffee Kup’s financial assets failed to make those payouts after the ruling, according to Linda Joy Sullivan, another receiver tasked with dissolving its remaining assets. And after several Koffee Kup contractors recently filed an involuntary bankruptcy claim against the bakery, all of its financial dealings — including the PTO disbursements — must cease until that case is resolved, Sullivan said.
“Under the best of circumstances, people end up getting hurt when a company is thrown into bankruptcy,” she said. “My heart really goes out to the employees here.”
WCAX in Burlington, Vt., first reported the latest delay.
Koffee Kup workers — laid off when a New York investment firm closed the bakery in April shortly after acquiring it — had been scheduled to get their unused PTO within about a week of Hoar’s ruling, an attorney for the New York-based receiver, Ronald Teplitsky, said last month.
The attorney, Justin Heller, said Wednesday that those payouts lagged, however, because Koffee Kup’s payroll processer had closed the bakery’s account and was unwilling to reopen it. Teplitsky — who used proceeds from the bakery’s sale in June to Flowers Foods to repay more than $7 million in loans that Koffee Kup owed KeyBank — then found a new firm to issue the employee payments, but inputting payroll data caused further delays, according to Heller.
Workers are instead likely to have their claims resolved through the bankruptcy process, he said.
Sullivan, a state representative from Dorset, Vt., blasted the continued delays Tuesday and said Koffee Kup’s payroll processor had been willing to work with her.
“All things considered, I question the wisdom of the bank and its appointed receiver not promptly to have taken care of the workers of this renowned Vermont based business, particularly as there seems to have been plenty of money available to pay creditors,” she said.
Terms of Koffee Kup’s sale are confidential under a court agreement, though Heller said previously that Flowers Foods outbid multiple other suitors. The Georgia-based conglomerate, which also owns Nature’s Own, Wonder and Dave’s Killer Bread, among other bakery brands, has said it has “no immediate plans” to reopen Koffee Kup.
Several businesses, including Bernardino’s Bakery and Lily Transportation Corp., both based in Massachusetts, have claimed in legal filings that they’re owed millions of dollars, combined, for services provided to Koffee Kup, including packing and trucking, in addition to a contract breach. (An attorney for Lily Transportation, which says it’s owed $3.7 million, argued in court last month that giving workers their unused PTO before reimbursing Koffee Kup contractors would “dilute the distribution” available to those businesses, The Brattleboro Reformer reported.)
Those two companies, along with Hillcrest Foods in Saratoga, N.Y., and the Florida-based Ryder Truck Rental, in effect froze all Koffee Kup assets with their Aug. 17 involuntary bankruptcy claim.
In bringing an involuntary bankruptcy suit, a company's creditors can try to make it pay any outstanding debt if they don't expect to otherwise receive those obligations.
Progress toward disbursing the PTO and dissolving Koffee Kup’s remaining assets is in a “holding pattern” until the federal bankruptcy case is resolved, according to Sullivan. That's likely to take several months at least, Heller said, explaining that employees' wage claims are often prioritized in those cases but don't take total precedence.
"It’s not clear whether the full amount of the PTO claims would be paid or just a portion of them," he said.
Meanwhile, former workers are still out the cash that Hoar has said they’re owed.
Brandon Rosewarne, a Brattleboro resident who’d been at Vermont Bread Co. for eight months when it shuttered, said he’s waiting on about $75 of PTO withheld from his final paycheck.
“I was only there for a short time, so I’d only gotten a little bit,” he said.
Rosewarne, who said he also hasn’t gotten $3,000 in unemployment aid that he was awarded after Koffee Kup closed, due to a processing error, said he hasn’t been able to pay his rent fully and that other bills are piling up, too. Some of his former colleagues are waiting on much larger PTO sums, he said, while lamenting the legal wrangling that has delayed those payouts.
“The way that whole situation went down was so sketchy,” he said. “It wasn’t right. But of course, corporate America always wins.”