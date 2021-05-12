BRATTLEBORO — A court-designated business adviser managing Koffee Kup Bakery’s financial assets says the New York-based investment firm that owns the bakery is refusing to pay nearly $800,000 it owes to former workers for their unused time off.
Employees of Koffee Kup — which closed abruptly April 26 — were paid last week for their final week’s wages and unused time off but had the latter amount quickly rescinded, according to multiple former workers.
That compensation was cut from workers’ paychecks as part of a dispute between the private equity firm American Industrial Acquisition Corp. (AIAC) and court-appointed receiver Ronald Teplitsky, who controls Koffee Kup’s finances, his attorney said Tuesday.
In a written statement, the attorney, Justin Heller, said Teplitsky had agreed to release funds for workers’ final wage and salary obligations — more than $200,000 — but that AIAC is responsible for compensating workers’ unused time off.
Koffee Kup, which owns the Brattleboro-based Vermont Bread Co., closed several weeks after it was acquired by AIAC. In a news release the next day, AIAC adviser Jeff Sands said Koffee Kup had suffered financial losses in each of the past four years and had been unable to find a new investor “willing to commit the resources necessary to bring the company back to health.”
Nearly 250 people were laid off in Vermont, including 91 at the Vermont Bread Co. plant on Cotton Mill Hill in Brattleboro, in addition to workers at Koffee Kup’s facility in North Grosvenordale, Conn., according to notices filed with the Vermont and Connecticut labor departments.
After it closed, Koffee Kup told its payroll processer to include both the unpaid wages and time off in employees’ final paychecks, Heller said Tuesday. Teplitsky then declined to provide the compensation for unused time off, so the payments were stopped and re-issued with only wage and salary obligations, according to Heller.
That process caused the disparity in what workers initially thought they would receive and their final compensation, he said, as well as a delay in when that pay was delivered.
Frank Machado, a former Koffee Kup route driver based in Massachusetts, said Monday that nearly $2,000 — covering his last day of work and 112 hours of unused time off — had been deposited into his bank account last Thursday. By Saturday, most of that money was gone, he said.
In his statement Tuesday, Heller blamed AIAC for avoiding what he said is its obligation to compensate former Koffee Kup workers for their unused time off.
“AIAC has refused to fund these amounts, and is now attempting to foist that obligation onto the Receiver,” he said.
Sands, the AIAC adviser, did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.
Teplitsky, a partner at the New York business adviser Next Point, was tapped as receiver earlier this month after KeyBank sued the bakery following its closure.
In a complaint filed April 30 in the Vermont Superior Court’s Chittenden County branch, KeyBank claimed that Koffee Kup had not repaid more than $7 million in loans from the bank. The lawsuit also named Koffee Kup’s former majority owner, KUP Co., and its subsidiary, Vermont Bread Company, as defendants.
Koffee Kup and the other defendants requested last week that Teplitsky release more than $1 million to cover workers’ final wages and unused time off, according to a court filing Monday.
In that filing, which stated that Teplitsky subsequently provided funds only for the wages, Koffee Kup asked that he also release $797,568 to compensate workers for their unused time off. In its request, the bakery argued that Teplitsky is required to satisfy those obligations under his appointment as receiver and also under state law.
Teplitsky plans to oppose that request and have the court resolve the dispute, Heller said Tuesday, adding that his client “has no obligation to fund the Company’s pre-receivership obligations.”