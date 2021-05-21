BRATTLEBORO — Koffee Kup Bakery’s former CEO says the company's previous ownership group considered multiple potential buyers before selling to American Industrial Acquisition Corp. (AIAC), the New York-based investment firm that shuttered the bakery last month.
AIAC had committed to investing $4 million in Koffee Kup before acquiring the bakery April 1, according to Jean-François Morin, who said he was terminated the next day.
Morin said Koffee Kup’s bottom line in March, which was nearly $1 million lower than expected, may have caught the investment company off guard, but he argued that AIAC bailed on the bakery too quickly. That decision, he noted, has led to a legal dispute between AIAC and Koffee Kup’s court-appointed receiver, who controls its financial assets, over who must pay nearly $800,000 owed to former workers for their unused time off.
"I think it's a bad deal, what happened," Morin said in a phone interview Wednesday.
AIAC adviser Jeff Sands declined to respond to Morin's comments.
AIAC closed Koffee Kup on April 26, laying off nearly 250 people in Vermont, including 91 at the Vermont Bread Co. plant in Brattleboro and workers at the bakery's facility in North Grosvenordale, Conn.
In a news release the next day, Sands explained that Koffee Kup had suffered financial losses in each of the past four years. The bakery had been unable to find a new investor “willing to commit the resources necessary to bring the company back to health,” he said.
However, at least three other companies had offered to purchase Koffee Kup in the past year, according to Morin, who became CEO in 2019 and acknowledged that the bakery had been losing money for years.
In addition to AIAC, the potential buyers included another private equity firm and a pair of commercial bakeries — one based in Syracuse, N.Y., and another in California — he said. Kup Co., the company that sold Koffee Kup to AIAC, told each bidder they would need to inject cash into the bakery to keep it solvent in 2021, he said.
Morin said he helped make clear to each of the potential buyers that Koffee Kup needed a $4 million investment, also suggesting that they continue an effort the bakery had undertaken to cut costs by scaling back its operations in the Greater New York area.
Morin said AIAC “was not my first choice” among the bidders. Still, he said, the investment firm had made clear that it intended to put $4 million into Koffee Kup to help right its finances.
“The completion of this transaction will certainly drive the development of KKB in the interest of all its employees as well as financial partners and suppliers,” Kup Co. owner Hubert Aubery said in an April 7 news release announcing AIAC had acquired the bakery.
By then, however, Morin said it had become clear that AIAC “didn’t want to put a penny in.”
The investment firm was likely surprised that Koffee Kup’s profits in March were lower than anticipated, he said. That number wasn’t finalized until after AIAC had acquired Koffee Kup, according to Morin, though he said the investment firm had access to the bakery’s finances throughout the month.
“I get that it was a surprise [to AIAC],” he said. “… It was a surprise to everyone.”
Morin declined to comment on how AIAC ran Koffee Kup between his termination and April 23, when he formally left the company. Even considering the weakened March earnings, however, he said that figure was insignificant compared to AIAC’s pledge to invest $4 million.
“My view is that they were either misguided or misunderstood [Koffee Kup’s finances] or, I hate to say, incompetent,” he said.
The day Morin left Koffee Kup, which has debt with KeyBank, he warned bank officials against liquidating the company, telling them it is a “messy process” for perishable-food producers and would not be a lucrative option.
In an email to the officials that was provided to The Sentinel anonymously, he recommended selling the bakery to a new company and said he heard KeyBank had recently rejected a bid for the bakery. Morin indicated familiarity with the potential buyer, telling the officials that it “has significant experience to act quickly and decisively.”
“Clearly, Hubert and Jean made the wrong decision with AIAC,” he wrote, referring to Kup Co. owner Aubery and executive Jean Gadoua. “Third party may not check all the boxes, but they have a plan and they will succeed.”
KeyBank spokeswoman Karen Crane did not immediately respond to a request for more information Thursday.