“I come from a land where we have the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning the world is one family,” said Ritu Budakoti, a teacher at Keene Middle School.
Budakoti, who is originally from northern India and has two degrees in botany, teaches science because "science is just not a subject, it is a way of thinking," she explained. "Being able to understand the facts and test them out through experiments is my favorite thing."
She has taught in two continents and in different educational settings — international, public and private schools — in her 15 years as an educator.
“I learned from my experiences, and I tried to bring the world into my classroom — through my experiences, and through the shared experiences of other people,” she said.
Budakoti moved to Keene with her husband, Vikas Budakoti, in 2012, when she enrolled at Keene State College to get a second master's degree, in education. A few lifelong mentors had suggested the program to her, she said.
Coming from New Delhi — one of the most diverse and vibrant cities in the world — Budakoti felt sequestered from her own community and culture at first.
“I'm a kind of a person that thrives with community experiences and sharing and caring and learning," Budakoti, 43, said. "At that time, I felt very isolated, and culturally isolated, and socially isolated."
Then one day, in 2015, she ran into another Indian woman at the Keene TJ Maxx. The two women exchanged glances until the other woman, Shraddha, now Budakoti’s long-time friend, approached her and started speaking to her in Tamil.
“I was just happy to see another person coming here, to be honest with you. In my very excitement, I even forgot that I'm not comprehending what she was saying, because I did not know Tamil!” Budakoti exclaimed.
Though having no comprehension of the southern Indian language Tamil, Budakoti is well-versed in half a dozen languages: Garhwali (her mother tongue), Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati and Punjabi.
“And very little Spanish,” she added.
“My dad used to speak 14 different languages. And he was a master of languages because I think he had a knack for languages and … I think I have his DNA for like, gravitating towards learning,” she said.
A few days later, Shraddha invited Budakoti over to her house for a meal, and this is where Budakoti first reconnected with her cultural identity in Keene and started expanding her social circle. As she began to get connected with more people from the South Asian community locally, she decided to form the Keene India Association in 2016.
The Keene India Association is a cultural organization that aims to bring together Asian Indians in the Monadnock Region. It also promotes cultural and ethnic activities, and assists community members through hosting cultural events and festivals, organizing fundraisers for local charities, and pairing up with other area organizations for community service.
“So slowly, I think we kind of came from that isolation, and not connecting, to reaffirming our, you know, cultural connections here,” she said.
Budakoti feels it is her responsibility to put “service before self”, a core value her late father, S.P. Budakoti, ingrained in her.
“I hugely believe in community working together, whether it is raising a child or fundraising for a cause; it's very important because that's how communities survive," she said.
To that end, Budakoti is a member of several local organizations. She is a trustee of the Keene Public Library, a former member of the Historical Society of Cheshire County and an alternate member of the Keene Human Rights Committee. She is the current president of the Keene India Association and chair of the Keene International Festival, held annually in the fall.
The Keene India Association "did a lot of local organizing during the COVID pandemic. We did a lot for Cheshire Medical Center, just through fundraising because that’s faster,” she said. “We also did some cultural enrichment festivals, like in terms of events, the Holi festival, which Keene India Association was a big part of.”
Holi is the Hindu festival of colors, celebrated during spring every year.
In 2020, Budakoti received the Exceptional Teacher Award from N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
"She not only cares about our learning, but our well being. Which to me and others, means a whole lot," said one of Budakoti's students, in a Facebook post made by SAU 29.
In addition to being a successful educator, Budakoti is a mother of two — daughter Sharanaya, a freshman at college, and son Shrihan, 11.
"What I like the most about my mom is how she never quits when she is given a task," Shrihan said. "And I think it's cool how many things she can do in the community."
An enthusiastic, multi-tasker, Budakoti said she is often asked how she maintains her energy.
"That’s because I am believer of Sahaja Yoga”, she said. Budakoti considers Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, the founder of Sahaja Yoga — a unique method of meditation — as her spiritual guru.
“And I take from the learnings from her and try to imbibe some of the qualities, learn to calm myself down, learn to calm my thoughts down, and to channel my focus and my energy for the better.”
As a member of the Asian American Pacific Islander community in Keene, Budakoti believes it is her responsibility to share her culture with the world.
“I feel the Western narrative sometimes can be a dominant one, and can be a one-sided one," she said.
Community engagement is one way she can combat stereotypes about her culture and her home country, Budakoti said. And though she thinks national recognition of AAPI Heritage Month is key to bringing attention to her heritage and culture, she tries to embrace and propagate her value system every day.
"I think as a global citizen it is my responsibility to educate other people about the customs and culture," she said, "and if people don't give me that platform, I will find a way to do that."
