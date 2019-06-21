Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar released 137 bullet-point policy plans this week for her first 100 days in office, were she to defeat President Donald Trump on Nov. 3, 2020.
The U.S. senator from Minnesota’s plan gives a thorough outline of her priorities, from rejoining The Paris Agreement on climate change to allowing prescription drugs to be imported from Canada.
Klobuchar is the first 2020 presidential candidate to release a plan focusing on the first 100 days.
Since the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration in the 1930s, the first 100 days in the Oval Office have become an important yet symbolic metric in evaluating a president’s success.
The rise of Congressional subcommittees has led to a decline in the amount of legislation passed during a president’s first 100 days since FDR’s New Deal, according to a study by Loyola University Chicago political scientists John Frendreis, Raymond Tatalovich and Jon Schaff that was published in 2001.
However, the benchmark still bears importance as a “presidential honeymoon,” according to a 2005 empirical analysis by Casey Dominguez, a political scientist now at the University of San Diego.
Looking at public positions taken by presidents, Dominiguez found that they generally enjoy a higher success rate in Congress during the first 100 days than during any other period of their presidency.
Some of Klobuchar’s proposals would require legislation, but others would not, such as rejoining The Paris Agreement, and, via the Department of Health and Human Services, suspending efforts by the Trump administration to allow insurance companies to deny coverage to people with preexisting conditions.
Other items come in tow with legislative priorities, but are feasible without Congress, such as increasing the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour. Klobuchar says she would also try to raise the national minimum wage to the same amount, which would require action in Congress.
In 2014, President Barack Obama raised the minimum wage for federal contractors to $10.10 with an executive order.
Beyond legislation and executive orders, Klobuchar’s plan includes a few items that would use existing authority within the federal government.
Her plan to import prescription drugs from Canada would “use existing Food and Drug Administration authority to grant a waiver that allows people to import safe prescription drugs for personal use from countries like Canada to decrease drug costs for seniors and all Americans,” according to the release from the campaign, which is also available on the free publishing website, Medium.
On immigration, Klobuchar outlines a priority of “comprehensive immigration reform” that she hopes to “kickstart” within the first 100 days, with the ultimate goal of passing legislation that would include “a pathway to citizenship, the DREAM Act and border security” measures within her first year in office.
The DREAM Act allows residency status for undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children.
She also promises to launch prevention and early intervention initiatives for drug addiction and enforce mental health parity laws — removing limits from insurance plans on mental health and substance use coverage — in a joint plan to “prioritize mental health and addiction.”
Building off of her campaign promise of extending broadband to rural communities, which she touched on in an April campaign stop at the Waterhouse restaurant in Peterborough, Klobuchar’s 100 days package also includes a provision to “close the rural-urban divide by connecting every household to the internet by 2022.”
Her plan would direct federal support to close the “last mile gap” — where it can be prohibitively expensive for power lines to be connected to users’ homes — and increase public-private partnerships. A 2018 broadband study outlining similar issues was discussed by the Keene City Council last summer.
During her Peterborough visit, Klobuchar said she is “uniquely good” at bridging the urban-rural divide in America given her experience in Minnesota politics and representing the Land of 10,000 Lakes in the U.S. Senate.
“... You need broadband that works — high speed, not just like, oh, you can send one email to your mom,” Klobuchar told The Sentinel in April. “It should be that you can actually run a business, especially with all of the small businesses we have in New Hampshire.”