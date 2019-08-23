U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat running for president, plans to visit Keene Monday morning as part of a two-day campaign swing in the Granite State.
Klobuchar is slated to be at Stonewall Farm at 242 Chesterfield Road to tour the farm at 9 a.m., meet with rural leaders at 9:30 a.m. and hold a public meet-and-greet at 10 a.m., according to a news release from her campaign.
She’s scheduled to attend a Bedford house party later that day, and to campaign in Rye, Nashua and Laconia this weekend.