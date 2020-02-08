U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota plans to campaign in Keene Monday, the day before the N.H. Primary.
Klobuchar, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, is slated to hold a get-out-the-vote event in the Keene State College Flag Room. The event is set to start at 9 a.m. (Doors open at 8:30.)
Also on tap that day are events in Nashua, Exeter and Rochester, coming on the heels of a packed weekend on the campaign trail. Klobuchar’s schedule also includes events in Concord, Durham, Hanover, Manchester and Salem.