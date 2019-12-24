Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will return to the Elm City next week with a visit to Keene High School on New Year’s Eve.
Klobuchar, 59, is the senior U.S. Senator from Minnesota, and met the DNC’s polling and individual donor thresholds to qualify for the last televised debate, where she earned plaudits for a strong performance.
The town hall forum will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Keene High School Cafeteria.
The stop will be the final one of a six town swing between Dec. 29 and 31.