Fresh off a widely praised debate performance, Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stopped by a political science class at Keene State College to introduce herself to students.
While the senior U.S. senator from Minnesota had to condense her policy positions for Tuesday night’s televised debate in Ohio, Wednesday afternoon’s session in Rhodes Hall allowed her to elaborate more on her self-described pragmatic positions.
Klobuchar broke the ice with some humor, which is a staple of her events.
“I got like three hours and 15 minutes of sleep [last night], so you guys can really grill me,” Klobuchar said as she walked in. “Who knows what’ll happen?”
Klobuchar’s Keene State stop was the first leg of a two-day tour of all 10 New Hampshire counties.
After going through a more detailed version of her biography from her days as Hennepin County attorney in the late 1990s to the Senate starting in 2006, Klobuchar, 59, described her plan to win back Midwestern states that secured the Electoral College for President Donald Trump in 2016.
In addition to detailing her policies to expand broadband access, address climate change’s effects on rural communities and expand telemedicine, Klobuchar wove in some praise for the Granite State, comparing it to her home in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
“I am from Minnesota, which is like New Hampshire in that we like sweaters, we’ve got lakes, trees, and I actually love being here and I love both the senators from New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said. “Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan are good friends of mine.”
Looking further ahead to a post-Trump America, Klobuchar dedicated much of her remarks to what she described as the myriad dangers the president poses to national security, particularly amid the ongoing slaughter of Kurdish allies in northern Syria after Trump withdrew American troops and gave Turkey the go-ahead to move in.
Trump described the decision as “strategically brilliant” Wednesday, saying of the Kurds — a major U.S. ally against ISIS — “They’re not angels.”
In an interview after Wednesday’s classroom visit, Klobuchar added that replenishing the State Department’s ranks and restoring the federal government apparatus will be just as important as rehabilitating U.S. relations with allies.
With Trump downgrading the United Nations ambassador position from the Cabinet level upon Nikki Haley’s departure and the Department of Homeland Security once again being run by an acting secretary — in addition to 139 Senate-confirmed positions still lacking a nominee — Klobuchar said the personnel shortage in Washington will be an immediate challenge for the next president.
“I think it’s actually going to be an exciting opportunity, because so many people are wanting back in,” Klobuchar said. “So many people want to be able to represent our country overseas.”
She also discussed the opioid crisis, which was only briefly touched upon in Tuesday night’s debate.
“As I said in the debate in my 60 seconds, it’s not one size fits all,” Klobuchar said. “But in rural [communities], we’re going to have to make a real effort to keep our hospitals open, and to keep treatment alternatives there, because you can’t really drive four hours to get treatment once or twice a week. That’s the problem.”
She added that she is in favor of increasing the availability of medication-assisted treatments like Suboxone, as well as the fast-acting revival agent Narcan, but would stop short of legalizing nonprescription opioids.
Two other presidential hopefuls on stage Tuesday night — tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke — said decriminalizing heroin would be part of the solution to the opioid epidemic.
“I did not like that discussion — I was trying to raise my hand last night — about [legalization],” she said. “I’m fine with legalizing some drugs, but not legalizing [nonprescription] opioids. I thought that was a bad idea.
“I think it’s going to make it more prevalent,” Klobuchar continued. “Now, that doesn’t mean you don’t use drug courts for users.”
Students in Keene State Prof. Bill Bendix’s political science class discussed their opinions of Klobuchar after she left, along with Prof. Phil Barker, who often emcees 2020 town halls on campus.
Joshua Lacaillade, a freshman journalism major from Amherst, said candidates coming to campus has made him much more engaged in the first-in-the-nation primary than he was growing up.
“Now I’m super into it, and I’m not a poli-sci major, but I think them coming to my campus has allowed me to dive into politics,” Lacaillade said.
One student thought Klobuchar came across as “very rehearsed,” while another asked the professors why she was focusing so much on Trump.
Lacaillade added how lucky he felt to have a more up-close encounter with a presidential contender, and for this opportunity to be only one of many.
“I’ve seen a lot of people come to campus, so it’s really awesome to have her here.”