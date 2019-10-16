U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, both candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, are scheduled to visit the Monadnock Region.
First up is Klobuchar, of Minnesota, who is slated to drop by a U.S. politics class at Keene State College this afternoon as part of two days of campaigning in New Hampshire’s 10 counties. Later today, she’s scheduled to tour The Center for Recovery Resources in Claremont before holding a town hall event in Londonderry and capping off the evening at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester.
Booker, of New Jersey, plans to hold two events in the region Monday. At 11 a.m., he’s scheduled for a meet and greet at the Bagel Mill Cafe & Bakery at 145 Grove St. in Peterborough and, at 12:30 p.m., to host a “Keene State College Conversation with Cory” in the Lantern Room of the college’s Young Student Center. Doors for the Peterborough event open at 10:30 a.m.; people who wish to attend can RSVP at https://bit.ly/2BhNV2c. Doors open at noon for the event at Keene State. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2MJtJfa.
On Sunday evening, Booker plans to host a conversation similar to the one at Keene State at Dartmouth College in Hanover.