The owner of the former Kingsbury site in Keene sent the final payment last week to settle the bulk of the property’s back taxes, sparing the property from being taken by the city through tax deeding.
Manchester-based developer Brian J. Thibeault owed nearly $700,000 in back taxes from 2009 and 2010 for the vacant 22-acre site along Marlboro Street, plus penalties and interest. In September, a few days after the City Council voted to start the tax deeding process, Thibeault submitted a proposal to pay roughly $115,000 every month for six months to resolve the debt, the bulk of which he inherited upon buying the property in 2013.
City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon said Friday that the city has received the last payment of $118,143.43.
More than $260,000 remains due for taxes from 2017, 2018 and the first half of 2019, according to the city’s revenue collection office, but those years weren’t subject to tax deeding because they’re more recent. Thibeault’s payment plan did not address them.
The site was the subject of several City Council meetings last year, when officials accused Thibeault of failing to work with the city in good faith and pushed to take the property. Aside from the tax debt, the property has a history of environmental issues and a massive manufacturing building that city staff and councilors want to see demolished.
The Southwest Region Planning Commission has been hoping to conduct environmental testing at the site, but Thibeault needs to grant permission for work to begin.
The property’s potential for redevelopment was also underscored by councilors last year as reason to negotiate a solution. While Thibeault has pitched plans to bring retail, office space and other businesses to the site, nothing has yet come to fruition.
Over the years, city officials have expressed a desire to buy a portion of the land from Thibeault to extend Victoria Street and connect it to Laurel Street, as well as an easement for a multi-use trail along Beaver Brook.
“There has been no additional progress on land negotiations,” Dragon wrote in her email, adding that Thibeault did not respond to an Oct. 10 offer from the city. “... The attorney that was working with Mr. Thibeault to facilitate discussions regarding the payment arrangement that was made is no longer involved.”
In a phone interview Friday, Thibeault said no street extension is planned at this time, asserting that “the ball’s in their court.”
“They’ve always wanted to buy an easement,” he said. “I’ve always told them they could.”
Last June, Thibeault offered to settle his entire tax liability at a reduced rate, and Dragon responded that, in exchange, he would have to agree to transfer land for the street extension, grant a permanent easement along the brook, permit environmental testing and provide a timeline for demolition of the building.
Thibeault agreed to some of the terms but not all, Dragon said at the time.
When asked Friday if he was still interested in negotiating with the city over the easement and street extension, Thibeault said “the time to buy an easement was when we owed the taxes.” He declined to comment further.
He said he didn’t want to discuss the proposed environmental work.