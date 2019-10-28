The owner of a 22-acre vacant industrial site in Keene has made another tax payment, according to a city councilor.
Manchester-based developer Brian J. Thibeault bought the former longtime home of Kingsbury Corp. in 2013 and inherited more than $600,000 in back taxes for 2009 and 2010.
After discussing Thibeault’s nonpayment of property taxes for several months, city councilors voted 12-2 in September to initiate the tax deeding process, through which the city takes ownership of indebted properties.
Five days later, Thibeault submitted a plan to pay roughly $115,000 every month for six months, including the first installment of $115,833.
Thibeault does not owe anything for 2011 through 2016, after paying the city $100,067.70 in May to cover the property’s 2016 taxes.
He does owe more than $200,000 for taxes in 2017, 2018 and the first half of 2019, according to the city’s revenue collection office, but those years don’t affect tax deeding because they’re more recent. Thibeault’s payment proposal sent Sept. 10 did not address those taxes.
Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald said Friday that the second payment brings the total collected under Thibeault’s plan to $234,833. Greenwald was one of three councilors who authored a letter in February, along with Janis O. Manwaring and David C. Richards, urging his colleagues to begin the deeding process, but he’s said his real goal was to spark negotiations with Thibeault.
“Every payment received demonstrates [Thibeault’s] sincerity and says to me that there will be redevelopment of the property,” Greenwald wrote in an email. “My desire from the beginning was that the past due taxes would be paid, and the property developed by the property owner, and not the city.”
Councilors had weighed the potential financial gain from taking the property against the potential liability, since the city would own the site as is, including the environmental hazards and contaminants that have been discovered through groundwater testing, along with any unknown risks.
Meanwhile, at the council’s finance, organization and personnel committee meeting Thursday evening, city staff offered its recommendations for tax-deeding delinquent properties, which would include the Kingsbury site on a list of properties to waive until the end of February. Staff will review the status of the account at that time, according to the meeting’s agenda.