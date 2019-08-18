Despite a previous indication that it could be torn down this summer, the former Kingsbury building in Keene remains standing.
Meanwhile, city officials continue to negotiate with the owner of the old industrial site over back taxes, environmental testing and other topics.
For decades, the 22-acre parcel off Marlboro Street was the home of Kingsbury Corp., a machine-tool manufacturer that filed for bankruptcy in 2011. Manchester-based developer Brian J. Thibeault bought the property at a foreclosure auction in 2013.
The property includes a 300,000-square-foot structure that previously housed Kingsbury’s manufacturing operations. Parts of the building are more than a century old, according to city assessing records.
In May, City Councilor Mitchell H. Greenwald said Thibeault had told city officials he aimed to tear down the building in mid-summer.
The building is still there. John Rogers, the city’s building and health officer, said Friday that his office has not issued a demolition permit for the property.
Thibeault could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
City officials have long said they would like to see the Kingsbury property — a large piece of land close to downtown — redeveloped. In June, a land-use consultant working for Thibeault presented a conceptual plan for a mixed-use development to the Keene Planning Board.
But Thibeault and the city still have to reach agreement on several issues.
The property carries a hefty property-tax debt, much of which stems from unpaid taxes and interest that Thibeault inherited when he bought it.
The debt as of June 25 was $888,491, after Thibeault paid $100,000 a month earlier.
In a June 20 letter, Margaret H. Nelson, an attorney for Thibeault, proposed a payment plan that would total $470,670.
On June 27, City Manager Elizabeth A. Dragon responded with a list of things the city would want in exchange for forgiving more than $400,000 of the debt, according to correspondence provided by the city.
Those include transferring about 1 acre to the city for a road-extension project; granting the city a permanent easement along Beaver Brook, where it plans to build a multi-use trail; submitting a timeline for demolition; and granting access to the property for environmental testing.
After a century of industrial use, multiple environmental issues have been documented or suspected at the site. The Southwest Region Planning Commission, a Keene-based agency, has obtained federal funding for an environmental assessment. An initial assessment last year recommended further environmental testing, but officials said Thibeault did not allow access to the site for that purpose.
Dragon said Thibeault’s attorney emailed Thursday to say they would respond to the city’s offer soon.