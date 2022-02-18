Fire officials ordered Kilkenny Pub on Main Street closed Thursday evening due to code noncompliance, according to Keene Fire Chief Mark Howard, who said the business was allowed to reopen Friday.
Howard said an inspection Thursday, which was a follow-up to an earlier inspection he said he didn't know the date of, found that one of the pub's two exits was inoperable, a life-safety violation he said prompted fire officials to order the business' temporary closure. He said the exit door had been repaired as of Friday.
The fire chief declined to provide The Sentinel with documentation related to Kilkenny's temporary closure, stating he was too busy.
The Keene firefighter’s union said in a statement posted to Facebook Friday that violations at Kilkenny’s Pub had been present for years.
"It has come to the attention [of] the Professional Firefighters of Keene that during a combined inspection effort involving our members and inspectors from the Office of the State Fire [Marshal] resulted in the closing of Kilkenny Pub due to fire code violations that were deemed an imminent threat to life," the union said in the Facebook post. "These violations have been present for multiple years, and have not been corrected or followed up on."
In an effort to reach Kilkenny's owner for comment, The Sentinel left a message Friday with a bartender there. The Sentinel made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach Howard again Friday for comment on the union's post.
The Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265 had previously raised these concerns as part of a letter union President Dan Nowill said he gave Howard on Jan. 14, in the aftermath of a five-alarm fire in downtown Keene.
The union letter, prompted by the blaze that destroyed 147 Main St. where Cobblestone Ale House and other businesses and apartments were located, sounded the alarm about a backlog of more than 1,000 open code violations and stated that the city is in the midst of a “fire prevention crisis."
The letter also said that there were open violations at Cobblestone related to the fryer. Howard has confirmed that the department noted open violations at Cobblestone, but declined to say whether they were related to the fryer and said on Feb. 4 it remained under review whether any of the violations remained open as of the fire on Jan. 8. The Sentinel has a pending right-to-know request for more information.
The union believes the crisis to be ongoing, according to Friday's Facebook post, though progress has been made to address the problem.
Howard, as well as City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, have said that they do not believe the backlog constitutes a crisis, noting that most of the violations are minor in nature and that software issues initially inflated the total number of open violations.
At Howard's request, the state Fire Marshal’s Office has been working with the department for about two weeks to help work through the backlog.
Dragon said at Thursday's regular City Council meeting that 410 open violations at 79 locations remained as of the last update she had received earlier in the week. She said the fire department is working to improve its fire inspection program and planning a public education effort.
“The fire department has made great progress and soon we will have a plan in place to address the remaining open violations from the original list,” Dragon said. “In addition the department has been revising policy and procedures for this inspection program moving forward; this review has identified weaknesses in our system that need to be addressed.”
Kilkenny’s is the second local business ordered to close temporarily by the fire department for code-related reasons since Nowill's letter to Howard. In late January, the department ordered Romy's Market on Marlboro Street to close before allowing the business to reopen the next day. At the time, Howard said there were 10 fire-code violations at the market, including doors marked as exits that were padlocked or blocked, nonworking smoke alarms and a lack of emergency lighting.