WINCHESTER — Residents voted down funding for the Ashuelot Rail Trail, along with a proposal to install a ramp at the town beach and other articles during Winchester’s annual town meeting Tuesday. Additionally, the town’s selectboard chairman and other incumbents were ousted by newcomers.
Articles that failed include two separate planning board amendments, pertaining to permitting for cargo unit/box trailers (379-288) and workforce housing (327-275).
Voters did approve (570-173) the proposed $3,870,989 operating budget, up about 5 percent, or $196,000, from the figure they approved last year.
The town will also be entering into a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a new ambulance, which residents approved 376-317. The town will trade in its 2003 ambulance, worth $3,500, to help offset the $273,600 cost. The first year’s payment will be $59,737.
Residents also backed an advisory measure stipulating that, from fiscal year 2023 to 2028, the town’s operating budget cannot increase at a rate higher than the annual inflation rate — based on the Social Security Administration’s cost-of-living adjustment — or exceed an increase of 3.5 percent from the previous fiscal year’s operating budget.
Also on Tuesday, several new people were voted into town office.
Natalie Quevedo and incumbent Herbert Chan Stephens won a pair of three-year seats on the selectboard, earning 334 and 252 votes, respectively. They ousted incumbent Chairman Ben Kilanski (252), Jack Marsh Jr. (234) and David Olmstead (125).
Kevin Bazan (381) secured a three-year spot on the budget committee, beating Richard Pratt Jr. (147) and incumbent Nathan Holmy (139).
Residents also voted in Joanne Devost to the budget committee for a one-year seat. She won 390 votes to defeat Max Santonastaso, who finished with 175.
Kathryn Scoville (362) and Colby Ebbighausen (298) were chosen for a pair of three-year terms on the planning board, whereas Robert Browne (182), Christy Davis (191) and Brian Favreau (115) came up short.
Additionally, Kathy Morehouse won the three-year term on the Musterfield Park and Musterfield Cemetery committee against Brian Hubbard, 331-302.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
