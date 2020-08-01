It’s tough being a kid.
Add to this a pandemic that has turned life upside down and inside out. Nothing is as it was before, social interaction is limited and even the adults are worried.
Some children are doing fine managing the situation, but plenty of others need an extra layer of support, said Bethann Clauss, clinical director for Maps Counseling Services, which has offices in Keene and Peterborough.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, Maps has been seeing a lot of referrals coming in for patients, the majority of which have been for children, Executive Director Gary S. Barnes said Tuesday.
“Children are sensitive to what is going on around them,” he said. “If they see Mom and Dad are feeling anxious or experiencing financial stress or emotional distress, they pick up on that, as well as the feeling of not knowing what to do about it.”
The result is children having a wide range of issues that have been amplified by the pandemic. And the things they once used to cope with their problems or build support have been taken away, he said.
“People don’t realize that the pandemic is not just an illness of the lungs and body; it’s also a mental health crisis as well,” he said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children and teenagers are among the groups most affected by the stress of a crisis. Other such groups include people who have existing mental-health conditions, people with substance-use disorders, people with disabilities, health-care providers and first responders, people who are homeless and those at risk of severe illness from COVID-19, the agency says.
How people respond to stress during this time can depend on their background, social support from family or friends, financial situation, health and emotional histories, and the community they live in, according to the agency.
Children need some core pillars to create stability and consistency as they develop, and right now they don’t have those, Clauss said.
Those pillars include knowing they are unique and valuable to someone, are capable of overcoming challenges and are safe and being protected, and that the world makes sense, she said.
While children may know they are loved, they’re not able to have many of the life experiences that help them to grow and gain confidence due to pandemic-related restrictions, she said. They could feel like they’re on a hamster wheel.
“All the rules of engagement for life have gone wild. There is not a lot of clear predictability or framework for kids to rely on,” she said.
Clauss said one of her main concerns for children during the pandemic is depression because many are experiencing decreased activity and social contact. Behaviors parents should watch for in their children include withdrawing more into their rooms, and not talking and engaging others as much as they used to; irritability; quickly changing moods; and lack of motivation, she said. As family members are the primary contacts for children at this time, it’s important that parents try to connect with their children, even if their children tell them to leave them alone, she said.
“We need parents to lean in to them and walk through this with them,” she said. “Kids are much more expressive sometimes than we give them credit for.”
In addition, it’s important that adults remember children feed off their energy and take cues from adults, she said. If the adults are feeling worried and frustrated, and express that in front of children, those children are going to internalize that anxiety and stress, she said.
Now, more than ever, parents need to be guiding lights for their children, by having plans in place, even with the understanding that they may change, she said. And if plans do change, children should understand that it’s up to the adults to figure it out, she said.
“They have to know adults are helping to find solutions,” she said.
Kenneth H. Susskind, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist in Keene, said he, too, has been seeing more parents seeking services for their children than before the pandemic. He believes that number will continue to grow.
“I think the isolation, of course, is very difficult on everybody, and it’s certainly especially difficult for young people and adolescents,” he said.
Susskind said he mostly works with teens and young adults in their 20s. One thing that has made this a difficult time for these groups is missing many of the developmental milestones they have come to expect, such as graduation ceremonies and moving normally from middle school to high school to college, he said. He’s seeing many instances of low-level depression and boredom, he said, and has noticed that a number of his clients have ambiguous feelings about going back to school.
“On the one hand, they feel this real desire to connect with their peers again,” he said, “but on the other hand, middle school and high school in particular can be emotionally fraught for young people, as they may have felt teased or not accepted on occasion. They may have felt bullied, and this pandemic has been a respite from the social environment in schools.”
When students return to school, he would like to see educators speak explicitly to those mixed feelings and make a commitment to talk about kindness, caring and understanding, he said.
As the pandemic continues, parents should watch for dramatic changes in communication with their children, no matter the age group, he said. Parents should also check in with their kids on a regular basis, as they and other family members may be their children’s only social connections at this time.
“Whether that’s engaging them to help make meals, baking something special, working together on something, doing a home project, playing games with them or going out on a family outing, I think it’s important to try to nurture that family connection,” he said. “I think there is real value in doing that with people at home. This is one of the opportunities people don’t have that this pandemic has given us, and I think we need to take advantage of that.”