New Hampshire struck a somber first on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14: 51 children waited in emergency rooms statewide for hospitalization because of mental health crises — the highest recorded on any single day, according to hospital counts.
“That was the highest we ever saw in all the years I’ve been here,” said Maggie Pritchard, executive director of Lakes Region Mental Health Center in Laconia and Plymouth. “And that number doesn’t count for the kids waiting at home” for inpatient care, she said.
On a recent Wednesday, 15 children in emergency rooms statewide were waiting for hospital treatment for serious depression, self-harm or suicide risk, according to reports to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
It’s not a statistic that speaks well for the state of children’s mental health. “These are kids that are in crisis and needing an inpatient level of care,” said Ken Norton, director of NAMI NH, the state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “The tip of the iceberg is that outpatient appointments are also up.” Families and individuals call multiple providers and get placed on waiting lists because they can’t get help, Norton said.
The data collected over months and years represent a sobering trend, including in the number of people younger than 18 waiting for beds at New Hampshire Hospital, which seeks to stabilize those with life-threatening mental illness or safety concerns. Before the pandemic, the highest quarterly average of children waiting for beds on a given day was seven in 2017 — an average that repeated from April to June last year. By September the average jumped to 10, then hit 16 in December.
“That’s a pretty dramatic increase” and one that should sound alarms, Norton said.
Predating the pandemic
Even before COVID, this generation of young people had shown to be more at risk than others for depression, anxiety and the cumulative effects of stress, according to local mental health and social service providers. For kids, the social isolation of COVID has made things worse.
“A lot of studies and reports are showing there’s been increased stress, anxiety and depression across the lifespan, hitting the young and older ends of the spectrum especially hard,” Norton said.
Symptoms of stress and mental illness have ballooned with schools converting to full- or part-time remote learning from home. At the same time, wait times for mental health counseling have increased. Mental health counselors are in shorter supply as staffing levels have plummeted during COVID, including at residential treatment centers, which routinely accept young patients sent from emergency rooms. There are fewer eyes on kids with mental health challenges, and more are living without necessary help.
“With staff shortages and a high demand, it’s a perfect storm,” Pritchard said.
Between July 2019 and June 2020, LRMHC treated 88 children in the Emergency Room at Lakes Region General Hospital by Emergency Services staff. Between June 2020 and December 2020, that number almost doubled in half the time; LRMHC staff saw 154 children during that period.
“When we started off, we all had hopes it would end quickly. The longer that COVID goes on, the less hope we have,” Pritchard said, citing the increase in depression, fear and despair for adults as well as children. “People have come to terms with the fact that they can’t predict, and it’s very stressful and anxiety provoking.”
COVID fallout filters down. Young people miss important social outlets that contribute to wellness, from sports and in-person clubs, to homeroom, the school bus rides and lunch line jokes.
“There’s definitely a rise in childhood depression and anxiety. For children, that social connection is so important. COVID has removed most of that from their lives,” said Ashley Douhart, the clinic’s director of behavioral health.
Haves and have-nots
COVID appears to have spiked a trend that was building long before — a sea change in society and the culture of growing up. Adolescent teens and, increasingly, younger children are exposed to information and social media around the clock. This translates to instant peer influence and instantaneous judgment by others. It breeds nagging and depressing comparisons, and a sense of entitlement or loss, Douhart said.
“If you don’t have a Snapchat account or the latest iPhone, that’s grounds for kids who aren’t nice to each other,” Douhart said.
The pandemic has virtually sifted kids further into highly exposed categories of haves and have nots, especially as life increasingly relies on technology, and having dependable Internet and WiFi. In rural and lower-income homes guaranteed Internet and computer access are not a given.
With in-person interaction shrinking in COVID’s virtual world, online life offers constant reminders of childhood’s winners and losers.
“Frankly it’s tough to be a kid today,” said Kelley Caravona, suicide prevention coordinator at NAMI NH. While social media has increased connectedness, and online chat rooms and groups have united many isolated kids into like-minded tribes — which can be new and comforting connections — there’s a sinister side.
“Kids are forced to relive their mistakes a lot through social media and news travels really quickly,” Caravona said, and it can be difficult to undo assaults to self-esteem and emotional harm.
According to Caravona, there has been no reported increase in youth suicide deaths in New Hampshire during COVID, which is good news. Schools on hybrid schedules, including teachers leading classes on Zoom, are trying to keep tabs on students who seem silent or disenchanted or periodically absent. The state recently received a grant to improve early identification of children at risk of suicide and self harm in Coos and Carroll counties and in the Capital region, where suicide rates and signs of risk have been higher than the state average.
Because of the historic high levels of children waiting for psychiatric inpatient care, DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette last week commissioned NH Hospital to dedicate 10 beds for children, and said Hampstead Hospital is working to increase its capacity over the next few months. New Hampshire is currently accepting proposals to create a residential treatment facility that will include children, said NAMI NH’s Norton.
Students derailed
For young people, anxiety and depression continue to flourish day to day. This puts parents on the front lines, in charge of rescuing foundering children as the coronavirus continues to see them working, learning and playing at home. Many at-risk children have depended on school for peer and adult support, positive role modeling and mental health counseling — which doesn’t always translate well via teleconferencing.
Remote learning isn’t for everyone. Some prefer it, but many formerly solid, motivated students are becoming derailed, complaining that they can’t focus, are constantly distracted, and can’t seem to get their work done, Douhart said. Some are failing or dropping classes for the first time. School used to provide structure and reinforcement, and help ward off destructive thoughts. For kids who live in the shadow of family substance misuse and are spending more time at home, that takes a heavy toll on mental health, Douhart said. Teenagers and adolescents who grappled with depression before COVID are sinking to deeper and longer-lasting lows, she added. A phone call or text may crack the crust of isolation, but it doesn’t substitute for the deeper human satisfaction of meeting, talking and doing things together, mental health workers and educators warn.
“All the adolescents I’ve seen pre-COVID have struggled with a greater depth of depression,” as the pandemic wears on. “A lot of my patients have made trips to the ER,” Douhart said. “So many kids don’t get enough encouragement. Depending on what their trauma is, some depend on that face-to-face, and need that human connection.”