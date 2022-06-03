During last week's meeting of Keene's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee, councilors' only recommended changes to the 2023 fiscal-year budget were to boost funding for groups serving seniors and promoting inclusivity.
At Thursday's public budget hearing, representatives from two other local organizations asked the city for more money.
The budget presented by City Manager Elizabeth Dragon includes a total of $275,150 for 11 outside agencies. That figure is about $8,000 less than the previous year, she said.
Sally Malay, executive director of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, asked that another $5,000 be given to the nonprofit, for a total of $10,000, which she said is consistent with this year's funding.
The Kids Collaborative serves about 600 kids of low-income families living in Keene Housing properties, according to Malay. The group provides them with access to free programs through other organizations that include Camp Takodah, Boy Scouts of America and various summer and athletics camps, according to its website.
Joanna Zambella, a board member, said more city funding would help those served by the Kids Collaborative become productive members of society.
"These are children within our community," Zambella said. "These are our kids ... And so this $5,000 cut is going to be anywhere from 50 to 100 kids who won't have an experience that will change their lives."
Ellen Avery, executive director of the nonprofit Community Volunteer Transportation Center, requested $1,500 from the budget, which currently allocates no funding to CVTC. The Peterborough-based organization serves many local towns by providing them with public transportation. The top destination for Keene residents is Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, according to Avery.
Next year's total budget proposal, as presented by Dragon, is $64,985,168, up about 2.5 percent from this year’s $63,394,696. The city tax rate is expected to increase by 0.49 percent.
The general fund, Keene’s primary account for most of its functions and departments, would be $45,574,760, a 4.8 percent decrease from $47,873,577 this year.
Dragon's proposal called for $26,757,681 to be raised through taxes, about 4 percent less than this year’s $27,861,066.
Members of the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee last week unanimously recommended expanding the budget proposal by $15,000.
This came partially at the request of Councilor Bryan Lake, who asked his fellow committee members to consider increasing city funding for the Keene Senior Center to $15,000, from $10,000 as written in the budget, to reflect past funding.
The committee also backed a request by Councilor Michael Remy to allocate $10,000 to The Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition to help with operating costs. The nonprofit organization launched last summer, and is dedicated to encouraging inclusivity for Black people, Indigenous people and people of color.
Mayor George Hansel said written comments on the budget will be accepted at City Hall until June 7 at 4 p.m. Councilors will vote on the budget June 16.
Other business
Councilors voted unanimously to rename the Keene Recreation Center in honor of former Parks and Recreation Director Brian Mattson, who died earlier this year at 78.
The new name for the center at 312 Washington St., which Mattson helped renovate in 1986, will be the Brian A. Mattson Keene Recreation Center. Mattson served as parks and rec director for more than 30 years.
Councilor Philip Jones called it "a great tribute to a great man."
"He just bled the love for Keene," he said. "He was an outstanding individual who just wanted to get things done and knew how to get things done."
Also at Thursday's meeting, Hansel proclaimed this week as CPR AED Awareness Week, and congratulated SwampBats President Kevin Watterson, and other members of that organization, on the wooden-bat baseball team's 25th anniversary.