The KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Keene is temporarily closed to allow for a remodeling of the building, according to a KFC spokeswoman.
The restaurant, at 85 Key Road, closed May 11 and is slated to reopen by mid-summer.
"The exterior of the building will feature KFC's signature American Showman design aesthetic, which includes many elements that pay tribute to KFC Founder Colonel Harland Sanders and the brand's heritage, including its signature red and white stripes," the spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday.
The restaurant will seat the same number of guests and will continue to feature both KFC and Taco Bell, she noted.