Name: Kevin Avard
Age: 57
City/town of residence: Nashua
How long have you in lived in your Senate district? I grew in Nashua, and has lived here for the last 15 years.
Family: Wife, Tracy and 5 children
Education: Liberty University
Occupation: Owner of small industrial cleaning business
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Did not answer
Public/government service: NH House of Representatives (2010-2012), NH Senate (2014-2018)
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Our state’s small businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses are the backbone of our economy and provide good paying jobs to a large amount of New Hampshire residents. Unfortunately, our current State Senator voted for a massive tax hike for our small businesses that is set to go into effect very soon. If I am elected, I will immediately work to stop this unnecessary and potentially disastrous small business tax hike before it devastates our economy.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
School funding has been a big problem in our state for years and is one of the central causes of our far too high property taxes. Our state government and municipal governments need to work together to resolve this issue so that we can see fully funded, quality schools without the consistent uptick in our property taxes. I believe that we should be encouraging more innovation in our school systems and allow more choice for our parents when it comes to the education of their children. The money we spend on education should follow the student rather than the other way around.
3. What more should the Statehouse be doing to incentivize clean energy?
Maintaining our state’s natural beauty is a high priority of mine. Outdoor recreation and tourism are huge industries in our state and rely heavily on maintaining a healthy, clean environment. We need to encourage the responsible growth of renewable energy, particularly solar and geothermal, both in our public buildings and private residences. We need to ensure that we leave our state’s environment as healthy for our children as it was when we were young.
4. What can the N.H. Senate do to make health care more accessible and affordable for Granite Staters?
Right now, it is especially critical that we lower costs for Granite Staters and ensure that they are covered in case of illness. New Hampshire has seen cost increases across the board over the past two years and new mandates being thrust on our health insurance providers have only accelerated the increases. The best way that we can lower these costs is through encouraging increased competition within the market. Innovative approaches such as Associated Health Plans are a great example. By working together to find a comprehensive approach we can find new ways to lower our costs.