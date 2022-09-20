An annual lecture in memorial of the Holocaust — this year being hosted by filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein — is being moved to a virtual format Thursday after the plan to hold it in person at Keene State College was scrapped.
The lecture, “The U.S. and the Holocaust: A Conversation with Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein,” is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
“We have received overwhelming interest in this exciting evening,” an emailed notice on the change said. “We are changing the event to a virtual format, both to allow the broadest audience for the filmmakers and in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment.”
No additional details were provided, and an email to a Keene State faculty member with follow-up questions about the change in format was not returned by press time Tuesday.
Keene State said attendees who registered earlier for the in-person event will receive a invitation link to the Zoom webinar and that registration remains open. Registration is free and available online at https://bit.ly/3qogFjf.
This year’s lecture coincides with the broadcast this week of “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a three-part, six-hour series on PBS that includes Burns and Botstein as directors and producers, according to Burns’ website. The series explores how Americans have approached the Holocaust, a genocide of European Jews in World War II between 1941-1945 and what ripple effects the genocide has had on U.S. democracy.
Burns, who lives in Walpole, has collaborated for years with Botstein and producer/director Lynn Novick. Their filmography includes acclaimed historical documentaries like “Hemingway,” “The Vietnam War,” “Prohibition” and “Jazz.”
Botstein, of Brooklyn, N.Y., also produced “Prohibition” and “Jazz” with Burns, along with Novick.
Keene State’s Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies has hosted the Holocaust Memorial Lecture since 1998, the college said in an earlier news release. The annual series “invites scholars, writers, and activists to help listeners remember and think in new ways about the Holocaust and its relevance in the world today,” the release stated.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.