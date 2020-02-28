Molly Kelly — a Harrisville resident and former gubernatorial candidate who represented much of the region as a five-term state senator — has endorsed Leah Plunkett in the race for Executive Council District 2.
Along with many other cities and towns, district 2 includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. The district is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat running for governor.
Plunkett, also a Concord Democrat, is an attorney and associate dean at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law. She’s the former chairwoman of the Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund.
In a news release from the Plunkett campaign, Kelly calls her “a leader we can count on,” as well as “a fierce advocate for reproductive rights and social justice.”
“When it comes to advocating for children, women, and working families in the Granite State, I know Leah will never back down,” Kelly said.
Also seeking the Democratic nomination for the District 2 seat are N.H. Rep. Craig Thompson of Harrisville; attorney Jay Surdukowski; and attorney Cinde Warmington.