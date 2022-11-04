Incumbent Republican Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, whose District 5 covers a handful of Monadnock Region towns, faces a challenge in Tuesday's election from Shoshanna Kelly, a Nashua Democrat running on her experience as a small business owner.
Kelly, 39, is the owner and copywriter of Kelly Creative Advertising, a marketing firm in her home city, and said her motivation to run for the council seat started with her two children, Elsa and Miles.
"I was feeling their futures were at stake, and I felt like that for a long time," Kelly said. "Running for office, for me, was just ensuring that they're going to have the same quality of life, the same opportunities and the same rights that I've had; it's really important to me."
The five-member panel shares executive power with the governor and approves receipts and expenditures of state and federal funds, confirms the appointment of judges and commissioners and hears pardon requests.
Kelly said her experience on the Nashua Board of Aldermen for the past five years has prepared her to serve on the Executive Council. Work in budget and finance has given her experience voting on school funding increases in Nashua, which she said she hopes to transfer to an Executive Council seat. She said she's advocated for additional funding for students who speak English as a second language, as well as staff in mental health roles.
Meanwhile, Wheeler says he's interested in seeing funding to update technology used in state vocational schools like the Region 14 Applied Technology Center in Peterborough.
"Vocational technical education has always been close to my heart," said Wheeler, 63, of Milford. "It's time ... we continue on supporting ... students who really don't want a college career, that want to go right to work."
However, the intermittent six-term councilor says his priorities lie in saving the Executive Council money so that it's not "borrowing on the future" for operating expenses in order to prove to taxpayers they're getting value for what they pay for in government.
"The last time I remember we bought tractors to mow the sides of the highway, the [Department of Transportation] proposed leasing them," Wheeler said. "I said no, and the council ultimately said we're going to outright purchase these tractors [because] we can save $100,000 [buying] over leasing."
He asserted that Kelly missed roughly 30 percent of her board of aldermen meetings from 2020-21, to which she responded to the N.H. Union Leader that this was due to being a "working mother of two" looking after her kids earlier in the pandemic. She told the Union Leader she was present at 89 percent of meetings since this past April.
Wheeler, owner of Maranatha Carpet and Miracle Acres Farm in Milford, was previously a state senator from 1992-98 and a state representative from 1988-92. He said he worries about excessive "handouts" to businesses continuing to regain their footing from COVID.
"Our grandchildren are going to pay this money back; it doesn't fall out of the sky in Washington," he said. "The dollar we had last year is now worth 90 cents, and that's not good for anybody in New Hampshire or the country."
Kelly talked about the importance of safeguards for small businesses recovering from the pandemic to ensure they stay profitable, noting she and others on the city board of aldermen opened a funding pool for Nashua businesses.
While on the board, Kelly said she's been a force behind an affordable housing trust fund in Nashua. She said in October that the board of aldermen was in the process of establishing a committee to govern the fund, which includes $10 million allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Clocktower Place in Nashua is one of the places where I first lived when I moved here, and it's mixed — there's affordable housing and regular-rate housing in there," she said. "That's the kind of model that we want to continue to bring on as housing that people can afford."
Kelly also noted she's interested in commuter rail and has a 10-year transportation plan she'd like to pitch to the council if elected.
In addition to reducing wear and tear to roadways, and traffic, she said she believes commuter rail could further stimulate the economy. She said she's conducted studies into where people in the state travel for work and believes New Hampshire could retain more in-state employees with rail.
"It's not just a transportation and infrastructure issue, it's also an energy and environment thing for me," Kelly added. "We have to continue to build ways that we are keeping our emissions in check."
Wheeler praised the council for helping the state Division of Motor Vehicles increase its customer satisfaction through reducing the time it takes to process a vehicle title. The council confirmed John Marasco as director of the division in February, and he was sworn in March 1.
"That's caught up now since the new director, Marasco, has taken over," Wheeler said. "He's been to the DMV in Keene personally and he's made the rounds to meet employees and let them know they're appreciated."
Emphasizing her involvement on the board of aldermen's Energy and Environment Committee, Kelly said she's been part of efforts to make Nashua's bus fleet energy efficient and voted to hire an energy manager to review whether the committee is achieving its goals.
Wheeler is also thinking about energy, but in the context of oil and heating assistance to Granite Staters as winter nears. He said the Executive Council has doubled the amount of assistance available for those who qualify based on income. He added that he feels the state has a sufficient budget to provide the assistance needed this year but that if oil prices increase, he wouldn't be as certain.
Kelly said she's also considering people's well-being in the scope of vaccines, which she said was a key factor in her campaign for council. She voiced opposition to votes Wheeler cast, including against federal vaccine funding. He and other Republican councilors rejected $27 million in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds sent to the state in October 2021. That move drew ire from New Hampshire officials including Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen as well as Dr. Don Caruso, president of Cheshire Medical Center, according to N.H. Bulletin and WMUR.
"I felt very strongly that was unacceptable when people really needed those vaccines, and it delayed it at a time when they were searching," Kelly said. "That floored me in terms of [thinking], 'Wow, that's where we're going,' putting politics over people in my book."
At the time, Wheeler and District 4 Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, of Manchester, said they opposed the money because they were concerned it would commit the state to impose vaccination mandates. A smaller $4.7 million would later pass through the council unopposed in October 2021 as it ducked any language Republican councilors felt would have implied a requirement by the state to follow federal vaccination mandates.
Kelly said she considers herself a "quintessential New Hampshire boomerang" — she grew up in Moultonborough and attended college at Boston University but then returned back to Nashua. In that way, she said, her campaign is also born from her admiration for the Granite State and its people.
"I really love that my daughter goes to school and she's surrounded by a diverse group of people [in their] thoughts and experiences," Kelly said. "It matters to me that we continue to have a state that we're proud of, that is reflective of our values and where we can all be prosperous and live a really grateful life."
Wheeler was more fiscally focused in summarizing his interest in pursuing re-election.
"I think I can help keep doing things the New Hampshire way: having a government that's close to the people where they can get a hold of someone when they have an issue," Wheeler said. "For the people of New Hampshire, I want to see their taxes be as low as possible and to still have revenue to serve them and keep the government functioning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.