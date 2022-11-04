20221104-LOC-Exec council 5 mashup

Shoshanna Kelly, a Nashua Democrat, and incumbent Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford, are both seeking the District 5 seat.

Incumbent Republican Executive Councilor Dave Wheeler, whose District 5 covers a handful of Monadnock Region towns, faces a challenge in Tuesday's election from Shoshanna Kelly, a Nashua Democrat running on her experience as a small business owner.

Find information on the candidates, voting, sample ballots and more at sentinelsource.com/vote.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.