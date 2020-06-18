After a year of serving signature Jamaican dishes in cramped quarters, Yahso Jamaican Grille has reopened in a larger location in downtown Keene.
The restaurant moved from 149 Main St. to 45 Main St. — the former location of Fritz, which also moved to a bigger space, on Central Square, in March.
Yahso's new, larger site is crucial during the COVID-19 outbreak; in the old location, owner Gail Somers said she could've fit "only two tables" that were properly socially distanced.
"Now we can more comfortably seat groups, and that old location was fairly small with a very small dining area," Somers said. "It was a really good opportunity [to move]."
After closing for all but take-out due to COVID-19, the restaurant reopened June 5, with the options of dining inside and outside, as well as curbside pick-up, Somers said.
She added that Yahso is maintaining proper protocols to keep staff and patrons safe, such as employees wearing masks, having a Plexiglass barrier installed at the order counter and regularly sanitizing.