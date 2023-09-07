Owners Joe and Cherie Ladeau are closing the Keene location of Winchendon Furniture Company to focus on retirement, according to Mike Mann, the store’s general manager.
In 1939 Joe’s father, Richard, started the company under the name Winchendon Custom Upholstery Company, Inc. and opened its first store in Winchendon, Mass. After picking the baton from his father in 1979, Joe, now 80, opened the Keene location of the store in 2014.
“It’s bittersweet to see them go, but they’re at the age where you want to travel and enjoy life,” said Mann.
Winchendon Furniture, currently operated by couple Cherie and Joe, offers “high end” furniture and home decor items, Mann said.
The closure of the 5,000 square-foot location is the first step in the couple’s plan towards retirement, according to Mann. It’s easier to begin with this one because it is much smaller than the 30,000 square-foot location in Massachusetts, he added.
“This one here is very small compared to that one, and that gives us time to get all this merchandise out of here,” Mann said.
At this time, there is no set date on when the Keene furniture store will close, but Mann said that Joe has no concrete plans to sell his business.
“They don’t want to sell it because they’d be selling, whoever buys it, the name,” Mann said. “And he has a very good reputation.”
In the coming weeks, merchandise at the Keene location will be sold at a discount, ranging from up to 50 percent off on accessories such as lamps, mirrors and pictures, and almost 65 percent off on rugs, Mann said.
Mann is originally from Tennessee and came in to manage the store at the beginning of this August, after Joe had heard about his 16 years of experience in the furniture business through networking. Mann said there’s a lot on his plate at this moment, so he isn’t focused on his next move in the furniture business yet.
“I want to focus on what I’m doing right,” Mann said. “We have over a million dollars of inventory to sell, and that’s what I’m here to do.”
