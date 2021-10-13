Roxbury Street in Keene will get its second coat of asphalt Thursday and Friday, causing some detours downtown, the city announced Wednesday.
The paving will occur between Main and Franklin streets, according to a news release from the city. Locations west of Roxbury Plaza on Roxbury Street should be accessed from Central Square. Drivers can get to the east side by the detour route along Beaver and Franklin streets.
Public parking will still be available in the Wells Street garage, and can be accessed from Wells Street via Railroad Street, the release says.
There will be short-term closures of the exit from the parking garage behind City Hall. When needed, a flagger will be posted inside the garage to direct traffic.
While moving through the work zone, the release notes drivers should expect delays.
The paving is part of an ongoing underground infrastructure project on the street, aimed at addressing flooding issues in the area.
The project started in July and will be substantially completed by Friday, City Engineer Don Lussier told The Sentinel last week. This means that while there might still be some clean-up work to be done, such as planting grass and some minor fixes, the major work will be finished and the road will be fully open to traffic again.